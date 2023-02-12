Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Welcome to Hogsmeade quest

Much like any traditional role-playing game, quests in Hogwarts Legacy are doled out organically as players progress through the game's primary campaign. One such reasonably early main story quest in Hogwarts Legacy is "Welcome to Hogsmeade."

This requires players to venture outside the castle and open up the game's main hub, Hogsmeade. Gaining access to the main opens up several vendors that offer new gear and resources. This is also a place to sell older inventory.

Welcome to Hogsmeade is the seventh main story quest of Hogwarts Legacy. Players will unlock this reasonably early in the playthrough. It is also a necessary quest to access the open world. You are advised to get acquainted with the trade process at the hub, as this will likely become a recurring spot in travel.

The following is a comprehensive guide on completing the "Welcome to Hogsmeade" main story quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Objectives and requirements for the Welcome to Hogsmeade quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Being an early-game main story quest in Hogwarts Legacy, Welcome to Hogsmeade features a massive objective list. It requires you to explore Hogsmeade, visit the vendors in and around the area, and engage in a boss fight against a gigantic Troll. Here are all the objectives of the quest:

Meet Sebastian Near the Entrance to Hogwarts

Follow Sebastian to Hogsmeade

Visit Tomes and Scrolls

Visit Ollivanders

Visit J. Pippin's Potions

Visit the Magic Neep

Meet Sebastian at the Town Circle

Defend Hogsmeade

Repair the Damage (0/7)

Speak to the Shopkeeper

Follow Sebastian to the Three Broomsticks

Talk to Sebastian Outside the Three Broomsticks

You can only start the Welcome to Hogsmeade main story quest after completing the first main story quest after the prologue, Welcome to Hogwarts, and finish Professor Ronen's assignment that rewards you with the "Reparo" spell.

After completing the Welcome to Hogsmeade main story quest, you will be rewarded with the following:

260 XP

Ancient Magic Throw

Ancient Magic

Completing the objectives of Welcome to Hogsmeade main story quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Meet Sebastian Near the Entrance to Hogwarts

After learning Reparo from Professor Ronen, you can proceed with Sebastian to Hogsmeade. Once you reach the castle's main gate, Sebastian will be waiting near the exit.

To continue with the quest, you will need to talk to Sebastian. It is advised that you complete any remaining optional quests that you started in the castle, as once you start the Welcome to Hogsmeade quest, it will be a while before to return to Hogwarts castle.

Follow Sebastian to Hogsmeade

Setting foot outside the castle, you must follow Sebastian through the grounds. While making your way to Hogsmeade, you'll come across two small Lacewing bushes, Leaping Toadstool Caps, and Moonstone Crystals, which you can gather for potion crafting after you unlock the Room of Requirements.

Visit Tomes and Scrolls

Once you reach Hogsmeade, you will be tasked with visiting a few of the vendors around the area, with the first store on your list being "Tomes and Scrolls," which is towards the southwestern end of the map. Tomes and Scrolls is where you can find crafting recipes and potting table schematics.

Visit Ollivanders

After making your way out of Tomes and Scrolls, you will need to make your way over to Ollivanders, where you will be given your wand, which you can customize to your heart's content. You can select your wand's core, wood type, thickness, length, pattern, and color scheme.

Visit J. Pippin's Potions

After visiting Ollivanders and grabbing your magic wand, you must make your way over to J. Pippin's Potions store, a one-stop location for all your potion-related requirements in the game. From potion recipes to the resources required for brewing the concoctions, you will find everything available at J. Pippin's store.

Visit the Magic Neep

After J. Pippin's Potion store, it's time to visit the Magic Neap shop, where you will need everything for your herbology class in the game. Once you reach the Magic Neap shop, you will need to talk to the owner, Timothy Teasdale, and get Dittany Seed for free to proceed with the quest.

Meet Sebastian at the Town Circle

After you complete visiting all the vendors required for the quest, your next objective will be to meet Sebastian at the center of Hogsmeade. Once you reach Sebastian's location and interact with him, a short cutscene will ensue, where an armored Troll will attack Hogsmeade, leaving you and Sebastian as the primary line of defense against the Troll's rage.

Defend Hogsmeade

Once the cutscene ends, you will end up in a boss fight against the Armored Troll, which is easily one of the most challenging encounters of the early game sections of Hogwarts Legacy. Since you will be equipped with only a few offensive spells when fighting the Troll, the best strategy to beat the boss is to be defensive and not rush attacks on the creature.

The Armored Troll mostly uses unblockable attacks, which cannot be parried. Hence, it is wise to keep a hand on the dodge button and only attack with your offensive spells when you see a clear window. You can also damage the boss by throwing debris toward it by pressing R1 or RB.

Defeating the Troll is an endurance fight, but you can easily defeat the boss with patience and strategic attacks. Once you defeat the Armored Troll, you will be awarded the "Troll with the Punches" trophy/ achievement.

Repair the Damage (0/7)

After defeating the Troll, you will be tasked with fixing the damage caused by the creature in Hogsmeade. You have access to Reparo, which makes the job reasonably easy. You will need to find seven broken structures around the Town Circle and use Reparo on those to fix them back to their original state.

Speak to the Shopkeeper

Once you repair all the damage, you will need to enter the Gladrags Wizardwear shop and talk to the shopkeeper, Augustus Hill, who will let you get the Traditional School Robe for free from his shop, which is a substantial upgrade from the robe that you start with.

Follow Sebastian to the Three Broomsticks

After getting your new robes, you must head to the Three Broomsticks with Sebastian for a well-earned Butterbear and another story cutscene.

Talk to Sebastian Outside the Three Broomsticks

After exiting the Three Broomsticks, you need to talk to Sebastian and head back to your Common Room in Hogwarts castle. You can fast travel to your room from the map using the Floo Flames.

After completing the Welcome to Hogsmeade quest in Hogwarts Legacy, you are free to either pursue the next story quest, "The Locket's Secret," or explore the open-world of Hogwarts.

Poll : 0 votes