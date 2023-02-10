How to obtain fertilizer in Hogwarts Legacy

One wouldn’t commonly think of fertilizer as a substance they might require in Hogwarts Legacy, but the truth is that you will often need it for certain tasks over the course of the game. While the process of obtaining it is quite simple, you may find yourself confused at first.

Having fertilizers isn’t mandatory, hence many players may not prioritize it. However, if you dream of following the path of a herbologist in the game, be prepared to make the item your best friend. As you’ll find out soon enough, not everything can be done using just magic in the world of Hogwarts Legacy.

This is just one of many examples of the game going the extra mile to ensure a holistic experience for all its players. Available so far in early access and awaiting a full release on February 10, it’s the best virtual experience of the fabled Hogwarts one can get. Surrounded by various flora, one may benefit from having fertilizers.

Fertilizers in Hogwarts Legacy are helpful in completing certain quests

In Hogwarts Legacy, you will find plenty of quests and tasks that grant you different rewards upon completion. These items can then be used to accelerate your in-game progression.

Some tasks involve growing plants, which is where fertilizers come in. The purpose of the item is the same in-game as it is in real life. Using it, you’ll be able to grow plants faster and easier. There are two main ways to get the item, and both involve Galleons, so be sure about what you’re doing before spending your in-game resources.

You can buy it from Dogweed and Deathcap. This will cost you 300 Galleons every time and is the cheaper option of the two.

You can find a composting machine in the Room of Requirement, which produces fertilizers that can be bought for 1000 Galleons. These should only be spent on rare plants as they are expensive.

It’s easy to deduce why the money spent on this item can quickly add up to a lot, especially when it is used incorrectly. One should note that it can be used with any plant to increase its yield, and it is restricted to one use only.

So, it’s recommended that you use it on plants with higher seed values in Hogwarts Legacy. This way, your investments will help recover the Galleons you spent in the first place.

Growing plants is unlocked in the game from the main quests, where you’ll meet Professor Garlick in the Herbology class. Talking with her will unlock the Potting Table feature, which can then be used to grow plants. It's worth noting that you will have to select the correct pot size as well.

Different plant species can be found in Hogwarts Legacy, as was the case in the original book series. You will have the privilege of growing many of them, though some may require more care than the rest. Your fertilizer can come to good use in growing some of them, making it easier for you by saving time and increasing the yield.

