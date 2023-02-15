Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Carted Away side quest

Carted Away is a Hogwarts Legacy side quest that involves learning more about Ranrok's feisty and hostile Goblins. Some might be surprised to learn that a fellow Goblin isn't on board with the Loyalists' perspective on living a dark life. This side quest is a short action-packed mission where you must take out some of Ranrok's goons.

While completing the main quests in Hogwarts Legacy is necessary to advance through the story, there are also a ton of side quests that are accessible that provide extra content and rewards. These side missions can involve accomplishing easy jobs or going on daunting adventures. But learning more about the Hogwarts universe through these side quests is worthwhile.

Carted Away quest guide for Hogwarts Legacy

Character Level Requirement: None

Rewards: Appearances

XP Rewards: 180 XP

Arn is a Goblin from a small village located in Lower Hogsfield. Once a traveling vendor, a bunch of Ranrok's goons took his cart away from him. Arn is upset with how he was attacked by his own kind and is concerned about how Ranrok abused his power. Now in a helpless situation, your character offers to become a lookout for menacing Goblins.

Arn then revealed that Ranrok's Loyalists had brought his cart southwest of Lower Hogsfield. The friendly Goblin also mentions that it's most likely secured in their camp. After having a conversation with him, you will head towards the Loyalists' camp and try to retrieve the carts. The Goblin camp should be approximately 500 meters away from the village.

Goblin Camp (Image via WB Games)

Once you arrive at the Goblin camp, expect to see a tightly guarded base surrounded by walls. The only way to free the carts from the encampment is by annihilating Ranrok's Loyalists. You'll be engaging in a fight with three types of Loyalists: Assassins, Rangers, and Warriors.

Loyalist Assassins in Hogwarts Legacy is self-explanatory. Be cautious with your surroundings as these stealthy Goblins pop out of nowhere and can deal serious damage.

Loyalist Rangers are the archers of the group. It might not be easy to spot them within the vicinity, considering they frequently establish their positions from long distances. Prepare to spam Protego when going up against these Goblins.

These Warriors tend to engage head-on in battle. While they are the bravest among the bunch, they are ironically the easiest to eliminate since you can easily target them in a fight.

Loyalist fight (Image via WB Games)

Once Ranrok's Loyalists are defeated, you will find a gate inside the camp that contains Arn's carts. Open the gate, and that should conclude your task. Afterward, head back to Lower Hogsfield and tell Arn about the good news. The friendly Goblin will be surprised to learn that his carts are returning. Completing this side quest will turn Arn into one of the vendors in Hogwarts Legacy.

Carted Away brings a similar vibe to one of Hogwarts Legacy's side quests Breaking Camp. In this mission, you'll find yourself facing Ranrok's Loyalists once again and helping innocent people get rid of those pesky Goblins.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PS5, PC, and Xbox X|S.

Poll : 0 votes