Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Breaking Camp side quest

While completing main quests is crucial for advancing the story in Hogwarts Legacy, there are also many side quests that offer additional content and rewards. These side quests range from simple tasks to complex adventures, but they are all worth considering for players looking to fully experience the world of Hogwarts.

One such side quest is Breaking Camp, which offers useful rewards and challenging gameplay. Upon completing this quest, players will earn a nice XP boost, and they can then continue progressing through the main story. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to complete the Breaking Camp side quest.

Breaking Camp quest guide for Hogwarts Legacy

Character Level Requirement: Level 2

Rewards: Conjuration Spellcraft

XP Rewards: 180 XP

Claire Beaumont is a shopkeeper in Hogwarts Legacy who is located somewhere in Upper Hogsfield. During your first encounter with the vendor, she will ask you to get rid of a gang of Goblins. Apparently, the Goblins who have set up camp nearby have been running Claire out of business. As a powerful wizard, it will be up to you to take on this task and help Claire.

If you set out to annihilate the Goblins, their camps should be easy to locate since they're near Upper Hogsfield. The first camp should be located across the river, approximately 200 meters away from Upper Hogsfield. You should expect to battle six Loyalist Warriors upon arriving at the first camp. After defeating the Goblins, don't forget to look around for loot before setting out for the second camp.

Loyalist Warriors (Image via WB Games)

The second camp should be northeast of the first camp, approximately 150 meters away. You will face eight Goblins mixed with a couple of Loyalist Sentinels and Loyalist Warriors. Defeat all of them to complete the Breaking Camp quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Keep in mind that both camps offer Dueling Feats, which offer extra XP to your character. Here's a full list of Dueling Feats per camp:

Goblin Encampment 1

Defeat three Enemies with Petrificus Totalus

Goblin Encampment 2

Complete the battle in 1:20 minutes

Break a Shield Charm with Ancient Magic Throw

Dueling Feats will be triggered every time you engage in combat with an enemy. When your character gets into a fight, a set of tasks will appear on the right side of the screen. These Dueling Feats grant additional XP, and successfully completing a certain number of Dueling Feasts will award you with exclusive special gear.

Claire Beaumont (Image via WB Games)

After you've defeated both Goblin encampments, head back to Upper Hogsfield and talk to Claire Beaumont. The shopkeeper will be relieved to hear that Ranrok's camps no longer surround the area. After telling her the good news, you'll be able to purchase items from her shop.

In addition to main quests, Hogwarts Legacy also offers a rich world to explore and discover through side quests. The development team at Avalanche Software has done a great job in creating a vast and immersive open world, filled with challenging side missions for players to tackle.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available on PS5, PC, and Xbox X|S.

