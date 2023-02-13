Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Venomous Valour side quest

Looking to complete the Venomous Valor side quest in Hogwarts Legacy? Fortunately, it is not much of a hassle like most others in the game. Venomous Valor will be available in your quest inventory after you complete Spell Professor Hecat’s first assignment and learn the Incendio spell.

The magical and mysterious Hogwarts Legacy was launched on February 10, 2023, letting players experience the lore surrounding the iconic Hogwarts School of Wizardry and Witchcraft in a video game.

Hogwarts Legacy is a single-player game featuring an open-world action RPG experience, but it also features a campaign for players who prefer exploring a well-thought plot. The gripping narrative is driven by multiple main and fun side quests like the Venomous Valor.

Like other side quests in the game, it isn’t mandatory to complete Venomous Valor to proceed in the campaign; however, fulfilling the challenge’s easy objectives will reward you with some valuable experience points and an attractive wearable robe.

Here’s how you can complete the Venomous Valor side quest in Hogwarts Legacy

To locate this quest, head to the Astronomy Wing, situated within the castle. It will be available in the Defense Against The Dark Arts Tower, where players are required to meet and talk to Duncan Hobhouse. Players can also quickly travel to the Defense Against The Dark Arts Tower using Floo Flames.

Duncan Hobhouse is a Ravenclaw student who can be found standing on the ground floor of the Defense Against The Dark Arts Tower. Players must talk to Duncan to begin the Venomous Valor quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

During the conversation, Duncan will request the player’s help to collect a dangerous piece of evidence, a Giant Venomous Tentacula’s leaf, from the Hidden Herbology Corridor. The quest will begin once the conversation with Duncan ends.

Hidden Herbology Corridor (Image via WB Games)

In addition to the minimap indicating important locations for the quest, you can follow the step-by-step guide below to reach the target location to complete Venomous Valor in Hogwarts Legacy:

Reach the Hidden Herbology Corridor by following the mini-map directions. It can be found in the castle's Bell Tower Wing on the southern side. Use the Incendio spell to burn the aged vines and open up the entrance to the Hidden Herbology Corridor. The corridor will be filled with Devil’s Snare, a magical and deadly plant. Make sure to light up all the torches with the Incendio spell, which will force the Devil’s Snare to retract as you advance into the Hidden Herbology Corridor. You can also use the Lumos spell to drive the annoying herbs away and make the exploration safer. Keep following the marker on your minimap, and you’ll eventually reach the Giant venomous Tentacula. Select Collect when you are near it to collect evidence for Duncan. Once done, use the ladder near the location to exit the corridor.

Now that you have solid evidence for Duncan, you can return to him in the Defense Against The Dark Arts Tower. Talk to him and hand over the leaf to end the quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

You can also choose to keep the leaf, which will infuriate Duncan. Regardless of your conversational choice, the quest will be marked complete, and you’ll receive the associated rewards - 180 XP and a Venomous Tentacula Robe.

