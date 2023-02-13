Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Cursed Tomb Treasure side quest

The Cursed Tomb Treasure in Hogwarts Legacy is an interesting side quest that immerses players in a thrilling treasure hunt.

The objective of this quest is to uncover the mysteries that lie within the Cursed Tomb. As players embark on this quest, they will have the opportunity to explore an old and abandoned manor, solve puzzles, fight mystical beings, navigate through hidden passages, and more.

While some players would prefer to embark on this adventure without prior knowledge, others would prefer to have a clear idea of what to expect. This guide offers a comprehensive, step-by-step walkthrough of the quest, providing all the necessary information.

Disclaimer: The following section may contain spoilers for the Hogwarts Legacy.

Unpacking the Cursed Tomb Treasure side quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Before beginning the Cursed Tomb Treasure quest in Hogwarts Legacy, it is important to ensure that you have the necessary tools to succeed. One of the key components to progressing through the quest is having your Alohamora spell at level three.

To get started with the quest, travel southwest along the shoreline until you reach the deserted manor of Manor Glen. Once inside, make your way to the basement, where you will come across a door secured with a lock. Cast the Alohamora spell, which will unlock the door, granting you access to the underground tunnels beneath the manor.

Beware, as you will encounter some hostile enemies, including Infamous Foes. They are hard to defeat and will demand the best out of your defensive tactics. Proceed to the end of the basement, where you will find a chest in the bottom right corner of the final room; unlock it to reveal a treasure map.

Following the treasure map and solving the Moth door puzzle

Location of the Cursed Tomb in Hogwarts Legacy map (Image via @PS5Trophies on YouTube)

The map's instructions are cryptic, making it difficult to determine the location; however, the map points towards the Tomb of Treachery, on the Poidsear Coast. The marked spot on the map has a waterfall, and behind it, there is a passage that will take you to your next stop.

Upon entering, continue forward until you reach a tomb filled with bones. Turn left, and you will find a web-covered opening. Burn it down with the Incendio spell and continue straight ahead.

You will then come across a puzzle gate guarded by some enemies. Eliminate them and turn right to reach a room with two moths. Utilize the Lumos spell to capture the moths and bring them to the puzzle gate.

Using the box to climb for the final moth (Image via @PS5Trophies on YouTube)

Finally, go to the room on the left, clearing any webs with the Incendio spell as you progress. In the end, you will come across a tall climb. Turn left and locate a box. Cast the Wingardium Leviosa spell to move the box into the correct position, making it easier for you to climb up. At the top, there will be another moth. Use the Lumos spell to capture it and bring it to the door.

Inside the Moth door puzzle and getting hands on the Cursed Tomb Treasure

Solving the puzzle for Cursed Tomb Treasure (Images via @PS5Trophies on YouTube)

Upon entering the door, you will reach the final chamber containing the Cursed Tomb Treasure; however, be prepared, as some foes will appear. Eliminate them and then employ the Flipendo spell to unravel the puzzle. Arrange the floor according to the cryptic map discovered in the old manor.

Once you have successfully flipped and positioned the rocks, the treasure will be revealed and ready to be claimed. As a reward, you will receive the Treasure Seeker's Attire.

This quest not only offers a change of pace from the main story of Hogwarts Legacy but also gives players a chance to experience the full breadth of the game's mechanics and features. The Cursed Tomb Treasure side quest is a must-play for anyone looking to experience what Hogwarts Legacy offers and should not be missed.

