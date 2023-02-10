Top 5 defense against the Dark Arts talents in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has dropped for Potterheads to delve into the magical world and live out a wizarding fantasy. The game immerses players in its thematic rendition of the popular Harry Potter series. Players can level up in categories like Core, Stealth, Spells, Room of Requirement, and Dark Arts. Fans are looking forward to the curses Hogwarts Legacy has to offer.

Players earn talent points when they level up. These can be invested in any of the aforementioned categories. Dark Arts enable fans to power up their unforgivable curses. Imperio, Avada Kedavra, and Crucio are the three unforgivable curses in Hogwarts Legacy. Players looking to lean into their dark side can upgrade the effects of these curses.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Stunning curse, Imperio mastery, and other great Dark Arts talents in Hogwarts Legacy

The Dark Arts talent in Hogwarts Legacy boosts the powers of unforgivable curses and regular spells like Stupefy, Flipendo, and more. Players inquisitive about unlocking the unforgivable curses can partake in Sebastian Sallow's quests. He belongs to Slytherin and is one of the companions in the game.

The following are some of the best Dark Arts talents one can invest in:

1) Stunning curse (Requires Level 5)

The stunning curse makes Stupefy inflict a curse on foes (Image via WB Games)

Opting for stunning curse skill enhances the Stupefy spell as it curses any enemy hit by it. Players will come across situations in which stunning an opponent becomes a necessity. They can invest in stunning curses and leverage their ability to curse their foes whenever Stupefy is used on them.

2) Imperio mastery (Requires Level 16)

This skill makes Imperio last longer (Image via WB Games)

Imperio is one of the best spells in the game. It allows players to make enemies fight for them in battle. Fans who will be resorting to Imperio should invest their talent in its mastery.

This skill makes the Imperio-affected enemies curse other foes in battle. One can turn the tides of the fight with Imperio mastery unlocked, especially while facing a crowd of powerful enemies.

3) Enduring curse (Requires Level 16)

All curse effects last longer (Image via WB Games)

Enduring a curse is more of a passive ability. Opting for it will enable players to make the curse effect last longer on enemies. Fans who are sure to stick with using unforgivable curses must get this skill.

This will give them an edge in most battles since every cursed effect will remain on their foes for longer. It works well in tandem with all the Dark Arts talents.

4) Curse sapper (Requires Level 22)

One can gain some health from defeating cursed enemies (Image via WB Games)

While one is going all in with Dark Arts talents, it won't hurt to acquire curse-sapper skills. This allows the caster to gain health from defeating an enemy afflicted with a curse.

This is an excellent backup plan when plunging into a problematic encounter requiring a higher level. In low health, one can focus on defeating a single cursed enemy, and with the curse sapper active, players will get some health from it.

5) Avada Kedavra mastery (Requires Level 22)

This mastery skill enables players to kill all cursed enemies (Image via WB Games)

Avada Kedavra is the most infamous and powerful spell in Harry Potter lore. It is a killing spell, and players who acquire it must opt for the Avada Kedavra mastery skill. Fans can unleash one of the most overpowered attacks in the game with this ability unlocked.

Using Avada Kedavra on any enemy will kill all the other cursed enemies in the battle. This is an excellent crowd-control tactic if one wishes to embrace dark wizardry.

Even though the game is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, not all gamers will experience it on February 10, 2023. Hogwarts Legacy releases on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4. The title will also make its way on Nintendo Switch on July 25.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now, and fans are impressed with the game's depth. The reviews also favor this RPG rendition of the popular magical franchise. Many were concerned about the story due to the absence of recognizable characters etched in their minds. So far, Hogwarts Legacy has established a unique identity of its own.

Poll : 0 votes