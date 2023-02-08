Hogwarts Legacy level cap: What is the maximum level you can reach in the game?

There is a lot to explore and enjoy in the vast open world of Hogwarts Legacy, with multiple ways to help your Wizard get stronger as you progress through the narrative and the various quests it offers.

One of the more straightforward ways of making the most out of your character is to level them up and, as a result, unlock more abilities and talents. The RPG has a very intuitive leveling system. Completing various missions and challenges allows you to gather experience points and earn more levels to your Wizard.

The leveling system's presence has made many Wizarding World fans curious about the Max Level or the level cap in the game. To answer their question, in Hogwarts Legacy, players will cap out at level 40.

It is currently the maximum level that one can achieve in the title. However, they will likely increase the cap shortly when a DLC expansion of the game comes knocking.

Hogwarts Legacy has a level cap of 40

When you level up your Wizard in Hogwarts Legacy, not only will you be able to unlock more Telnts in the five ability branches but also increase other stats and maximum health pool. If you are playing the RPG hard, getting as much health as possible in the game is one of the best ways to survive longer in some more challenging encounters.

The Protego and dodge prompts are reduced significantly in Hard mode, and you will have a very small window period to deflect and counterattack. Hence, being a bit tanky in the game will allow you to take a considerable amount of punishment and survive longer in a fight.

Apart from increasing base stats, leveling your wizard will also help you gain access to new abilities in the talent system. The system is divided into five aspects: Core, Dark Arts, Room of Requirements, Spell, and Stealth.

Each branch has the ability to upgrade and unlock, with some higher-level skills locked behind a level requirement. Apart from the level requirements, you will also need to acquire Talent Points to acquire these skills.

Talent Points is an in-game currency in Hogwarts Legacy which you can invest in unlocking the various skills in the five talent branches. They can be acquired by completing missions, challenges, and progress in the game.

