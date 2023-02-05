How will Talents system work in Hogwarts Legacy?

With a couple of days left before the official release of Hogwarts Legacy across platforms, numerous gameplay reveals in recent months have given players an idea of what to expect from the title. One such reveal was a core gameplay feature called the Talents system that allows players to help their characters become more powerful as the narrative progresses.

This feature has a major impact on gameplay and will dictate how you deal with certain aspects of the game and what your character will specialize in.

While the system might seem a little complicated initially, it does not take long to get familiar with some of its caveats, as mastering it is something that all players are advised to do.

Hence, for those booting the game for the first time in a few days, this guide goes over the Talents system in Hogwarts Legacy and how you can make the most of it.

Understanding Talents system in Hogwarts Legacy

With what has been revealed so far in all the gameplay trailers and reveals, there are certain aspects of the Talents system that you can expect in the RPG, including skills like Spell Casting, Potion Making, and Movement, to name a few.

There will currently be 50 Talents in the game, each of which will be segregated into five categories.

From what has been revealed thus far, fans and players of the Wizarding World are aware of three of these categories:

1) Core

Core talents will deal with your Wizard’s core stats, including their spell-casting abilities, max health, movement speed, and other combat capabilities. Under these categories, there will be 17 upgrades to look forward to, allowing you to get your hands on a diverse set of skills in Hogwarts Legacy.

2) Stealth and exploration

This category will allow you to make the most of your Wizard’s dungeon-scrawling abilities and some of the secrets you will find out there in the open world.

Mechanics like crouching and invisibility are among the core features of exploration, along with solving puzzles.

3) Room of Requirements

Room of Requirements will be one of the most important locations to unlock when playing Hogwarts Legacy. This unique and customizable space is incredibly versatile with its uses, and you will be able to utilize it to brew positions, house your pets, craft cloaks, and other armaments while decorating it to your preference.

Putting points into it will also be beneficial, allowing for a more diverse approach to certain aspects of the game.

How to upgrade Talents in Hogwarts Legacy

To upgrade Talents from each of the five categories, you must get your hands on talent points earned by completing missions and challenges while exploring other parts of the map.

By investing these points, you can help your wizard become significantly stronger as the school year progresses.

Poll : 0 votes