Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Kidnapped Cabbage side quest

Hogwarts Legacy will have players traveling across the Wizarding World to complete sidequests, but Kidnapped Cabbages will have them going the extra mile. This side quest comes up fairly early in the adventure, but if you want to make it as easy as possible, you must have access to flying first.

Kidnapped Cabbages is a side quest that takes place in Brocburrow, but you're going to have to do a fair amount of traveling for this Hogwarts Legacy side quest. It's worth completing for the Herbology Tools collection item and XP.

How to finish the Kidnapped Cabbage side quest in Hogwarts Legacy

While down in the Hogwarts Valley, you'll no doubt come across Brocburrow. Eddie Thistlewood, one of the local vendors, urgently needs to recover a few boxes of Chinese Chomping Cabbages for this particular Hogwarts Legacy side quest.

However, this will be one long walk - about 1,150 meters from the quest giver to the first objective. Unless you don't mind taking a rather long walk, skip this side quest in Hogwarts Legacy until you have flying. Then, return to Kidnapped Cabbages.

Requirements: Complete Main Quest "Tomes and Tribulations," Level 10

Complete Main Quest "Tomes and Tribulations," Level 10

Recover Chinese Chomping Cabbages Quest Description: Eddie Thistlewood in Brocburrow seems to have an urgent matter involving Chinese Chomping Cabbages that needs attending. I should speak with him.

Rewards: 180 XP, Conjuration Spellcraft (Herbology Tools)

If you did a bunch of exploring earlier, you might have Floo Flame fast travel locations that will also aid you in this endeavor. Whether you fly or run, you'll be heading southwest, going to a poacher's camp.

It's a simple enough matter to defeat the poachers for this Hogwarts Legacy side quest, then pick up the crate of Chinese Chomping Cabbages. The quest marker for Kidnapped Cabbages will then update again.

The first set of cabbages is located in a Poacher's Camp in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

You're going to have to make another mile-long or so trek to the west of Hogwarts Valley. This area isn't exactly large, so it will be easy enough to spot the crate near the tent. But before you can claim it, Goblin Loyalists will attack, so be prepared for another battle. However, if you approach at a distance and with clever use of invisibility, you can avoid this fight. Just land near the tent, turn invisible, loot it and leave.

Whether you stealth up to the cabbages or slay the Goblins, the choice is yours in this Hogwarts Legacy side quest (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

If you have trouble finding either crate, just cast Revelio, and that will make your quest objectives glow yellow, so they're much easier to find in Hogwarts Legacy. Take the crates back to Eddie Thistlewood, though. Head to Bernard Ndiaye in Feldcroft. Thankfully, it's right nearby.

Simply head to Bernard, speak to him, and your Kidnapped Cabbages side quest will be complete. You cannot conjure this, however, until you've unlocked the Room of Requirement, so depending on where you are in your adventure, you can make use of this immediately or perhaps a bit later on.

Kidnapped Cabbages is a relatively easy quest, with combat that isn't difficult to overcome and easy-to-spot collected objects. The only major hurdle to this quest is the potentially lengthy walks the players will have to go on to get to the objectives they're after.

