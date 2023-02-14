Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Flight Test side quest 

Hogwarts Legacy features various side quests, including the Flight Test, which requires some effort and money to complete. In this side quest, you will fly a broomstick and race against another student in an old Quidditch Arena.

It is an opportunity to experience the thrill of flying on a broomstick, although you will need to travel a long distance and spend some money. Read on to discover how to complete the Flight Test Side Quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

This particular side quest can only be completed once players finish Madam Kogawa’s main quest, the Flying Class.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the entire Flight Test side-quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Location: Hogsmeade

Hogsmeade Quest Level: Level 5

Level 5 Requirement: Having Finished Main Quest: Flying Class

Having Finished Main Quest: Flying Class Reward: 180XP

Quest objectives

Purchase a Broom at the Spintwitches

Speak to Imelda at the Old Quidditch Pitch

Beat Imelda at the Quidditch Pitch Broom Trial

Return back to Albie Weekes

Read below to learn how to finish this side quest with ease.

Everything you need to know about Flight Test quest in Hogwarts Legacy, from location to the Quidditch match guide

After mastering the skill of flying in Hogwarts Legacy, you can purchase a broom from Spintwiches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade. However, shopkeeper Albie Weekes will request that you collect flight data near the Quidditch pitch at Hogwarts.

This task, known as "Flight Test" side quest, will challenge you to apply lessons from Madam Kogawa's class in the previous Main Quest.

Speak with Imelda at the Quidditch Old Pitch

To reach the destination of the Flight Test side quest in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to leave town and use your newly acquired broomstick to fly there since the location is far away.

Upon arrival, you will encounter Imelda Reyes standing alone, whom you should approach and speak to.

How to beat Imelda’s Time Trial in Hogwarts Legacy's Flight Test side quest

To fulfill Albie's request in the Flight Test side quest, you must outperform Imelda Reyes' completion time of two minutes and 20 seconds. You must complete the course within 2:20:52 minutes or faster to collect the necessary flight data.

While it is not a challenging task, you can use the helpful tips below to improve your performance.

Here are some key tips for completing the Flight Test side quest in Hogwarts Legacy:

The course has 22 rings, and players receive a three-second penalty for missing each ring.

Try to go through every ring to avoid penalties, but even a couple of missed rings should not prevent players from finishing in under two minutes.

Yellow orbs line the route and serve as the optimal racing line. They refill the stamina bar and give players an additional burst of speed. These can be used as a guide to staying on course and as a boost to speed up. Hitting them at an angle can push the player off course, so aim to fly through each set of three orbs directly.

Use the boost feature sparingly to maintain control over the broomstick. Using the boost feature too much can lead to losing control and difficulty maneuvering through the rings. Use it when absolutely necessary, and instead, focus on maintaining a steady pace throughout the course.

Head back to Albie Weekes

Spintwiches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade is the place for all your broom needs Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Avalanche Software)

After outperforming Imelda Reyes' time, players should speak with her and return to Albie in Hogsmeade to complete the "Flight Test" side quest. Although there are no other rewards for completing the quest besides the standard 180 XP, this achievement is a prerequisite for unlocking another side quest later in the game.

The "Flight Test" side quest is an excellent opportunity to put players' flying skills to the test on a longer, more challenging course with several rings to fly through. It also introduces yellow orbs that provide an optimal race line and refill the stamina bar while giving everyone an extra burst of speed.

Completing the course in under two minutes and 20 seconds will be a challenge, but it should be possible with practice and by following helpful tips.

This wraps up our guide for the Flight Test side-quest in Hogwarts Legacy. Stay tuned for regular game updates, mission walkthroughs, boss-fight guides, and more.

