Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Follow the Butterflies side quest

Hogwarts Legacy is not just about the main story, as there are plenty of exciting side quests for players to discover. One such quest is "Follow the Butterflies," which requires players to navigate a dark forest in pursuit of some colorful butterflies.

However, this quest is not immediately available and can only be triggered once players reach a certain point in the story. While the quest may seem like a simple diversion at first, it teaches players an important gameplay mechanic towards the end.

Here’s a brief break-down of the entire Follow the Butterflies side- quest:

Location: Hogsmeade

Quest Level: Level 5

Requirement: Finish Main Quest: Potions Class

Rewards: Bronze: Followed the Butterflies, Conjuration Spellcraft, 180XP

Quest Objectives:

Talk to Miss Clementine

Follow the butterflies in the Forest

Find out where the butterflies are going

Return to Miss Clementine Willardsey

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of everything you must do to complete the Follow the Butterflies side quest successfully.

Follow the Butterflies starting location in Hogwarts Legacy: Talk to Miss Clementine

Head to the location shown on the map to activate the side-quest (Image via Avalanche Software)

To begin the quest, you need to speak to Miss Clementine, who resides inside the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade,

She will instruct you to embark on a quest on the trail of a group of fluttering butterflies. Get ready to use your keen observation skills as you follow the colorful butterflies through the forbidden forest.

Follow the butterflies inside the forest

Follow the trail shown on the map to reach the location of the butterfly swarm (Image via Avalanche Software)

You’ll find a swarm of butterflies right at the forest entrance. Follow the marker on the map inside the dark forest.

Find out where the butterflies are going

The butterflies will lead you to the above chest (Image via Avalanche Software)

This is a mindlessly simple quest. You need to head toward the direction where the butterflies lead you. They will take you to a nearby river. Eventually, you will stumble across a chest.

Open up the chest and loot the items. Once you’ve done that, you will be rewarded with the trophy “Followed the butterflies.”

Head back to Miss. Clementine

Miss. Clementine Willardsey (Image via Avalanche Software)

After you’ve procured the chest items, head back to Miss Clementine Willardsey and talk to her to successfully end the quest.

Follow the Butterflies Quest significance and rewards

Players who complete the Follow the Butterflies quest in Hogwarts Legacy will be rewarded with the Flower Box collection item to adorn the Room of Requirement's walls and 180 XP. Players must travel back to Hogsmeade to obtain these rewards and report their findings to Clementine inside the Three Broomsticks after opening the chest.

This wraps up our quick guide on how to complete the Follow the Butterflies side-quest in Hogwarts Legacy. Keep checking up on us for more Hogwarts Legacy mission walkthroughs, spell guides, and updates.

