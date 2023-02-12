Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete the Path to Hogwarts quest 

The first main quest in Hogwarts Legacy, called "The Path to Hogwarts," begins with an ambush on your way to the school and involves navigating a cave, ruins, and Gringotts bank to locate a key to vault 12.

Along the way, you'll learn basic movement and navigation, healing with the Wiggenweld Potion, and spells like Basic Cast, Revelio, and Lumos.

You'll need to solve puzzles and combat enemies, including deflecting attacks with Protego. The quest ends with a cliffhanger as you discover a hidden object and encounter an unknown figure.

The Comprehensive Path to Hogwarts quest guide in Hogwarts Legacy

The first main quest of Hogwarts Legacy has several objectives to complete; here's a breakdown of all of them:

Begin your Journey

Follow Professor Fig

Explore the Ruins

Wake up a Goblin

Learn about Revelio from Professor Fig

Proceed into the Vault

Learn another spell

Solve a puzzle

Solve another statue puzzle

Find Professor Fig

To help you complete this quest, we have prepared a step-by-step guide to every objective, puzzle solution, and combat strategy.

Hogwarts Legacy: The Journey begins

The journey of Hogwarts Legacy begins with the introduction of Professor Fig (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

After creating your wizard character, your journey begins, and you will soon find yourself talking with Professor Fig. A sudden arrival of George Osric from the Ministry of Magic will bring news of the Goblin Rebellion led by Ranrok.

He will reveal that Professor Fig's late wife, Miriam, warned him about Ranrok's dangers and gave him a strange container that glows when you touch it. Suddenly, a dragon attacks, tearing the carriage apart and killing George. To escape the dragon's fire, you and Professor Fig must jump out of the carriage and grab the glowing container, which is a portkey. You then move away before the dragon can catch you.

Follow Professor Fig

Follow Professor Fig into the caves to continue along the quest (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

After landing in a cave, you'll learn basic movement and healing with the Wiggenweld Potion. While exiting the cave, you'll discover that you are on the coast of the Scottish Highlands, with a set of ruins in the distance.

Follow the Professor, who provides context to the myth of ancient magic wielded by a few influential individuals. When you arrive at a wall of enchanted stone, use the Basic Cast three times to shatter it and progress. Along the way, you'll find a small chest containing gold by doubling back and going left instead of following Fig to the right. At the dead end, Fig will cast Reparo to rebuild the crossing, allowing you to reach the ruins.

Investigate the Ruins

Explore the ruins in the first main quest of Hogwarts Legacy till you reach the above location (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Upon entering the ruins, investigate the mural ahead and then turn left to examine the statue. Afterward, loop around the outside of the building to find another section of enchanted stone.

Upon approaching it, you'll see a room on the other side of the wall that Fig cannot see. After a brief conversation, interact with the symbol on the wall to teleport yourself and Fig to the room previously hidden behind the wall.

Wake up the Goblin

Wake up the Goblin from his sluGoblinImage via Warner Bros. Games)

Upon teleporting to the private section of Gringotts, head towards the desk ahead to awaken the Goblin. He will ask the Goblin for the key to vault number 12, which is Miriam's portkey. After obtaining the key, you'll be able to ride a mine cart down to the oldest vault. Upon encountering a suspicious-looking Goblin Guard, you'll finally arrive at vault 12.

Learn the Revelio spell

The Revelio is the first spell players get to learn in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

After the cutscene of the vault door being unlocked, proceed straight ahead and loot a small chest on the right before entering. Once inside, the Goblin will seal the door behind you. To progGoblinFig will teach you how to use the Revelios spell.

To complete the Revelio mini-game, guide the cursor along the tracklines in the shape of an R, pressing the button prompts as you go. Avoid the red shade following your blue magic until you reach the end and can cast Revelio. Move closer to the opposite end of the corridor and cast Revelio again to reveal a hidden door.

Proceed inside the door

Proceed inside the vault to learn the second spell in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

To proceed, examine the hidden door and use it to teleport to a large dark chamber. Stick near Fig as he casts Lumos, and you'll eventually come across another luminous symbol, but this time on the ground.

Learn how to cast Lumos

Guide your wand carefully along the thin edges of the inverted V to learn the Lumos spell in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

After interacting with the symbol on the floor, the texture of the ground will transform into an enchanted stone. You will see a reflection of a statue on the underside of the stone.

Use the Revelio spell near the reflection to reveal the actual statue. Next, Fig will suggest you learn the Lumos spell to solve the puzzle. To learn the Lumos spell, you will need to play another round of the Revelio mini-game, which this time takes the shape of an inverted V. Once you complete the game, you will be able to cast Lumos.

Solve the first puzzle

You'll need to use the Lumos spell to solve the first puzzle in the Hogwarts Legacy game (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Illuminate the room with Lumos, and align the reflection of the statue to match the real statue, triggering the awakening of other statues. Shield yourself by casting Protego when the statue swings at you to deflect three incoming attacks. Destroy the remaining statues with your Basic Cast. Then, use Lumos to follow the glowing wisps of light and reach another symbol on the ground after Fig's sudden disappearance.

Solve the second statue puzzle

Upon triggering the ground symbol, cast Revelio to uncover three more statues and their corresponding reflections. Activate Lumos and locate the correct spot on the ground that simultaneously aligns all three reflections with their respective statues.

Once accomplished, engage in battle against the statues, use the Basic Cast, and protect yourself with Protego. To counterattack, hold down Protego, and on a successful block, trigger a Stupefy, stunning the enemies and causing them extra harm.

Find Professor Fig

Meet up with Professor Fig again to finish the first main quest in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

To progress, trigger the Stupefy counter-attack thrice and defeat the remaining statues. Then, follow the wisps using Lumos and interact with the ground magic to reveal an archway portal. Proceed through it and approach the Pensieve in the center of the room to retrieve the floating container and reunite with Fig.

The memorial shows Percival Reckham and Charles Rookwood discussing an ancient power. As you exit the memory, Ranrok and his troops arrive in the vault, demanding information, but Fig refuses, leading to a battle. The vault's defenses activate, and a giant statue emerges, battling with Ranrok and the Goblins.

You and Fig use another gateway portal to arrive in the forest near Hogwarts, where you both head to the Sorting Ceremony.

This wraps up our walkthrough on the first main quest of Hogwarts Legacy, Path to Hogwarts. The end leads to the second main quest of the game. Keep tabs on us for more detailed Hogwarts Legacy mission guides and updates.

