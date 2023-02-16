How to counter every enemy in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy pits you against several enemies with varying attack patterns and characteristics. On the bright side, the game provides many magical spells against foes. The best tactic, however, is to counter the enemy by casting Protego. It is a shielding spell potent in blocking enemy attacks.

This spell can also be a lifesaver when used with proper timing. Casting Protego brings up a blue shield. To execute a counterattack, hold the triangle button (after casting Protego) right when the game prompts you by displaying a golden circle and releasing it when your in-game character casts an automatic Stupefy.

Executing the Protego Stupefy counterattack in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy consists of many unique enemies that require you to anticipate the proper timing of executing a powerful counterattack. You can learn this technique fairly early in the game. Its successful execution, however, will take some time. Once mastered, this counterattack will help you damage your opponents significantly.

Use the following pointers to counter enemies:

Wait for the enemy to initiate an attack.

Once you notice a golden circle around your in-game character, cast Protego and hold the triangle button.

Hold the triangle button (on PS5) to execute the counterattack (Image via WB Games)

Release it only after the protagonist automatically casts Stupefy on the enemy.

It will take multiple tries to get the correct timing, so keep practicing on weaker enemies.

Always wait for the golden circle to appear and immediately cast Protego, followed by holding the triangle button (on PlayStation 5).

Hogwarts Legacy features a vast open world with bandit camps populated by enemies. Head to any of those camps and face multiple foes to practice this counterattack. When facing a swarm of enemies simultaneously, try to single out a foe by casting Glacius or Stupefy on the remaining ones in the battle.

Stunning or freezing other enemies will give breathing space to focus on one foe at a time. Notice the enemy’s attack pattern and be on guard to use Protego. The appearance of the golden circle must be your cue to cast it. Some enemies are slow to attack, so it might take longer than anticipated for it to land on you.

Cast Protego as soon as you spot this golden circle (Image via WB Games)

Keep a steady supply of Wiggenweld potions with you at all times. If you fail to execute the counter and are running low on health, consume the aforementioned potion to replenish the health bar.

Do remember that not all attacks are blockable. Certain stronger enemies and bosses use heavy attacks that can pose a serious threat if not dodged on time. Ensure to evade such unblockable attacks. In scenarios when other enemies accompany a boss, use Glacius to freeze them and counter the weaker enemies to gain an edge in the battle.

Countering any foe deals additional damage. If you execute the counter successfully, it will be denoted by golden damage numbers. It is ideal for mastering the timing of the counterattack in the early parts of the game. Once you try to repeat the above-mentioned steps, you will get a good idea of the timing and situation to use the Protego Stupefy counterattack.

Feel free to explore this guide for the five best spells to clear out the bandit camps. Some of these spells are useful in combat, puzzle-solving, and open-world exploration.

About Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy encompasses many thematic elements from the Harry Potter lore. The game has the provision to level up skill categories like Spells, Dark Arts, Core, Stealth, and Room of Requirement. This freshens up the gameplay and adds variety to the combat scenarios.

Hogwarts Legacy features a slew of wand customization options ranging from wood types, lengths, and wand handles. There are a wide variety of clothing options in the form of cloaks, glasses, robes, caps, and more. Some legendary items have unique gear traits, which give an added advantage in difficult battles.

Poll : 0 votes