How to obtain Wiggenweld Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has players embarking on a magical adventure as they explore the beloved Wizarding World. Gamers assume control of a self-insert protagonist fresh into their fifth year at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as they explore what this title has to offer.

Naturally, students must master various aspects of their curriculum, including brewing a variety of potions. This guide will cover one such concoction that players can obtain relatively early on in the game, the Wiggenweld Potion.

Note: Minor spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Crafting the Wiggenweld Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

Crafting this particular potion requires two major ingredients: Horklump Juice and Dittany Leaves. Where these items can be found has been mentioned below:

Dittany Leaves can be spotted while exploring the game's open world map or grown in either the Room of Requirement or Herbology Class greenhouse. These leaves require only 10 minutes to gather.

Horklump Juice is found in caves. You can collect a sizeable quantity of this ingredient inside underground chambers and in the Horklump Hollow cave in Hogsmeade. It can also be purchased at J. Pippin’s Potions shop for 50 Gold each.

To brew the Wiggenweld Potion, you can either head to the Room of Requirement’s Potions Station or the Potions Classroom in Hogwarts. It takes about 15 seconds to prepare one unit of the item.

Alternatively, it can also be purchased for 100 Coins per piece at J. Pippin’s Potions Shop in Hogsmeade. You can refer to the following image to get the vendor's location on the mini-map.

J. Pippin's Potions shop location in the mini-map (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

What is Wiggenweld Potion used for in Hogwarts Legacy?

Here's what the in-game description of the Wiggenweld Potion says:

"Aids in healing and restores a bit of the drinker’s health."

As detailed in its in-game description, consuming the potion will restore part of the user’s HP, meaning you will want to keep this potion handy at all times, especially during combat.

The protagonist will get the item's first taste during the prologue when their mentor Professor Fig offers them some of it to heal their injuries following an explosive introductory sequence.

What is Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is the latest title from Avalanche Software and Portkey Games (under the WB Games label) and has players embark on a magical journey based on the world of the Harry Potter books and movies.

In addition to uncovering the secrets of the castle, gamers can also explore several other iconic locations from the franchise, such as Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley.

However, as time goes by, it becomes clear that the protagonist is associated with a sinister secret that could potentially tear apart the wizarding world. True to the series' source material, the game offers breathtaking environments, fun, and strategic combat, as well as several side quests for gamers to immerse themselves in.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to come out on February 10, 2023, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The last-gen console versions are still in development, as is a Nintendo Switch variant, which will be launched on July 25, 2023.

