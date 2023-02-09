How to obtain Thunderbrew in Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche's highly anticipated RPG Hogwarts Legacy features a large number of magical potions, with one of them being the Thunderbrew Potion. There’s something oddly satisfying about conjuring up a storm cloud around your character to deal damage to your enemies. However, depending on what sort of in-game funds you have, it may take some time for you to unlock this potion.

While it only requires a few ingredients to make, you can purchase them if you don’t have the time to do so. What exactly does the Thunderbrew Potion do when you consume it, and what does it do for you as a wizard or witch in Hogwarts Legacy?

How to unlock the powerful Thunderbrew in Hogwarts Legacy

While there are many great potions in Hogwarts Legacy, one of the most fascinating ones has to be Thunderbrew. It takes nearly two minutes to craft, but once you’ve drunk it, the effects are fairly potent. It essentially creates a storm around the person who's consumed it, with nearby enemies being damaged and stunned by the storm.

Interestingly, this potion is featured in a Hogwarts Legacy quest, Professor Sharp’s Assignment 2, which requires an Invisibility Potion and Thunderbrew. But the real question is, how can you obtain this potion? If you have 1,000 Galleons on hand, you can simply run to J. Pippin’s Potions and purchase a Thunderbrew for yourself to use in this quest.

However, it's recommended that you save up an additional 200 Galleons and purchase the potion's recipe for 1200 Galleons instead. This way, you can craft one of these potions whenever you have the ingredients. It can either be crafted in the Potion Station or in your Potions Class.

Ingredients for Thunderbrew

1x Leech Juice

1x Shrivelfig Fruit

1x Stench of the Dead

The Leech Juice is easy enough to locate, as it’s something we’ve covered before. This ingredient can be obtained near water bodies, where you generally find leeches. A generally easy spot to find them is Northeast of Hogwarts. If you have the money, you can also purchase it at J. Pippin’s as well.

Stench of the Dead is dropped by Inferius at The Collector’s Cave. Simply head to the cave and smash through the undead monsters with your magic to obtain as much Stench of the Dead as you need.

Shrivelfig Fruit can be cultivated at the Greenhouse or in The Room of Requirement, but it can be purchased as well. It’s just better to grow your own, though. You can get several Shrivelfig Fruit from a single seed, which can be purchased as well. Head to Magic Neep in Hogsmeade, where you can buy these seeds.

While you only require Thunderbrew for one mission in Hogwarts Legacy, it’s a useful potion for combat, especially if you’re overwhelmed by foes. You can quickly consume it and stun nearby enemies, so that you can get out of the way and start firing off AoE spells. Additionally, it can be useful in duels if you jump close to your opponent and stun them.

Unfortunately, this potion has no particular uses outside of battle, considering that it's obviously a combat potion. Seeing as it’s not especially difficult to farm the ingredients for it, it’s worth having a stock of them on hand if you’re heading into battle.

