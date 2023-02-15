5 most stylish wand handles in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features many thematic game mechanics, the wand being the most integral part of any wizard’s journey. There are several options to customize the wand, including a slew of fascinating wand handles that players can acquire.

Wands are the main weapon in Hogwarts Legacy that allows players to cast spells. They come with various characteristics such as style, wood type, core, length, flexibility, and handles. Wand handles are vanity items acquired from collection chests in the open world and by completing quests.

Celestial - Blue, Avian - Grey, and other stylish wand handles in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy presents its gameplay elements in a thematic manner akin to the Harry Potter movies. With the game being an RPG, it is natural to have some customization for the most important wizarding tool. Wand customization is extensive, allowing players to choose from various wood types and lengths.

1) Celestial - Blue

The Celestial - Blue Wand Handle (Image via WB Games)

Celestial - Blue Wand Handles are among the most stylish-looking options in the game, with the model planet at the bottom end of the wand being the standout feature. The blue color variant of the Celestial Wand Handle enriches its elegant look. It is also studded with medium-sized stars that justify its name. Players will have to obtain it from the collection chests.

2) Regal - Blue

The Regal-Blue Handle can be obtained from collection chests (Image via WB Games)

The upper end of this wand handle resembles a crown head. The Regal Handle type is aimed at players who wish to get a royal feel by wielding their wands and defeating their foes in Hogwarts Legacy.

The blue version of this handle comes with a hint of gold that exemplifies its enchanting look. One must keep their eyes peeled at the collection chests in the open world to get this handle.

3) Imperial - Brown and Gold

Imperial - Brown and Gold is a simplistic yet stylish handle (Image via WB Games)

The Imperial Wand Handle type features a simplistic yet sleek design. It has a small dome at its bottom end. The stalk is burgundy colored and sandwiched between the golden end and the top. Players looking for a less tacky wand handle will admire the simplicity of the Imperial - Brown and Gold Handle.

4) Avian - Grey

This can be acquired by completing the Flying off the Shelves side quest (Image via WB Games)

The Avian Wand has a twisting handle similar to the Corkscrew type. The only difference is that the Avian Handles have a twisting design at the top while the Corkscrew ones have it at the bottom end.

The Avian Wand has an owl on its bottom that solidifies the feeling of belonging to the magical world. This handle can be acquired by completing the Flying Off the Shelves side mission.

5) Shell - Metallic

This handle has a marbled shell at the base (Image via WB Games)

The marbled shell will allure players at the base of the Shell Handle. The stalk of this handle has meticulously crafted grooves that perfectly complement the base. The metallic variant, coupled with the brown-marbled shell, gives it a unique tint. One can get this wand by opening a collection of chests scattered in the open world.

Apart from wand customization, players have various clothing items to choose from. There are individual pieces of cosmetic items like cloaks, glasses, robes, and more that have their stats.

Hogwarts Legacy is packed to the brim with content wherein players can partake in side quests, level up their character and even have a personalized space for brewing potions, tending to tamed magical beasts, and more. Players can hop on flying brooms or creature mounts and explore the vast open world.

The game’s narrative is set in the 1890s, way before the existence of any fan-favorite characters. Newcomers to this magical universe can thus delve into this game without feeling overwhelmed. Hogwarts Legacy consists of a diverse cast of characters in an attempt to present a fresh story with the familiarity that wizarding world fans have come to expect over the years.

