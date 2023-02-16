5 best spells to clear out Bandit Camps in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy comprises a world filled with enemy encampments. The title provides players with many spells to fend off foes. One can progress the main story or engage in myriad side quests to unlock powerful spells that can turn the tide in their favor in every battle.

Certain potent spells one can resort to for clearing out the bandit camps. Players can wreak havoc with fire using Incendio or cast Depulso to push back enemies. One can even execute a spell combo to deal significant damage and defeat foes effortlessly.

Incendio, Depulso, and other great spells for clearing out Bandit camps in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features three types of bandit camps: small, medium, and castle. Players can loot the collection chests present in each. Camps are populated by dark wizards, goblins, scouts, assassins, and other enemies. Players must resort to spells that can give them leverage over foes.

Here are some of the best spells to clear out the bandit camps:

1) Incendio

Incendio can be unlocked in the early part of Hogwarts Legacy. Players can learn this spell from Professor Hecat as part of the main quest. Incendio causes fire damage and is extremely useful at close range.

Those looking to blast their foes must resort to this fire spell. Incendio is also considerably potent when combined with a freezing spell like Glacius or the stunning spell Stupefy. Apart from combat, this fire spell is crucial in burning down cobwebs and other hurdles during exploration.

2) Depulso

Players can unlock Depulso by completing Professor Sharp's Assignment 1. Casting this spell pushes away the targeted foes and objects from the player. Using this spell leads to hilarious scenarios wherein the enemies fall off the ledges.

Those coming across a camp with objects littered around the enemies can cast Depulso to hurl objects at their foes. Alternatively, one can use Levioso to lift their enemies in the air and cast Depulso to deal extra damage.

3) Levioso

Players can acquire this spell in the first Defense Against The Dark Arts class by Professor Hecat. Levioso is a control spell useful in exploration, puzzle-solving, and combat scenarios.

One can levitate weaker enemies and follow up with a damage spell like Incendio to burn them or Depulso to throw them farther away.

4) Glacius

Glacius is a freezing spell that can be acquired early in Hogwarts Legacy. One can refer to this guide to unlock Glacius. Players will encounter multiple enemies in bandit camps.

Casting Glacius will freeze them in their spot, giving players enough time to focus on other foes in the battle. It is also effective against stronger enemies and bosses in Hogwarts Legacy.

5) Diffindo

This spell can be unlocked by completing Professor Sharp's second assignment. Players can explore this guide to unlock Diffindo. It delivers slash damage to foes and objects.

Players can resort to this spell from a longer distance and gain an edge over their foes. It works well in tandem with Levioso and Glacius. Moreover, one can stun opponents using Stupefy and cast Diffindo to cause additional damage.

About the game

Hogwarts Legacy is the most ambitious adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter franchise. The absence of major game characters made some fans worry about the story. Hogwarts Legacy includes diverse characters to fill this gap and focuses on the players' wizarding journey.

Players will start the game with the character creator and equip themselves with a plethora of clothing items in the game. Every piece of gear has stats, and some powerful items come with their own unique traits.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Players can sink hours into this magical RPG by partaking in various side missions, brewing potions, taming magical beasts, or personalizing the Room of Requirement to their heart's content.

Poll : 0 votes