How to unlock Diffindo in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy features a slew of magical spells fans can cast on their foes and objects. The world is packed to the brim with enemies that players will encounter in their journey to becoming a wizard. Hogwarts Legacy comprises many character interactions that give players tons of rewards. Many spells in the game can be learned by attending classes in Hogwarts.

Diffindo is one such spell that can be learned from Professor Sharp. Players must complete an assignment that involves acquiring two potions: Thunderbrew and Invisibility. Once brewed, one must use them to conclude the assignment. After completing the task, players can speak to him and acquire Diffindo.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the game. Viewers’ discretion is advised.

Acquiring Diffindo spell in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy does a splendid job of sensitizing you to the game’s mechanics. You can learn the Diffindo spell as part of Professor Sharp’s second assignment. He will ask you to obtain Invisibility and Thunderbrew potions. The acquisition is not enough, as you will need to perform the following actions to complete the assignment:

Find and use the Invisibility potion

Find and use a Thunderbrew potion against enemies

You can brew both potions at the Potion station in the Potions class or use a Conjuring spell to craft a station in the Room of Requirement. Invisibility requires one Leaping Toadstool Cap, Knotgrass Sprig, and Troll Bogey. Thunderbrew, on the other hand, requires one Leech Juice, one Shrivelfig Fruit, and one Stench of the Dead.

You can visit J.Pippin’s potion shop in Hogsmeade to buy the ingredients. Alternatively, you can directly purchase both potions to save some time. Invisibility potion costs 500 Galleons, while Thunderbrew can be yours in 1000 Galleons. Feel free to refer to this guide to earn Galleons faster in Hogwarts Legacy.

Use the invisibility potion once you acquire it. No need to use it in combat to complete the assignment. However, using Thunderbrew potion against enemies is a mandatory condition. Since you are going to enter combat, there is no harm in consuming the invisibility potion as well.

You can then fast-travel to the East North Hogwarts region and find some enemies there. You can also travel to any location of your choice as long as you find enemies to engage in combat. Thunderbrew potion creates a storm around the foes that stuns and significantly damages them. The Invisibility potion, as the name suggests, renders you invisible to enemies for some time.

A single use of both liquids is enough to complete the assignment. The bottom left of your screen displays the updated objective of speaking to Professor Sharp. Fast travel back to Potions classroom in Hogwarts to interact with him. This triggers a short cutscene wherein you will play a mini-game to learn Diffindo. Press the correct sequence of buttons to acquire it.

Press the correct buttons (Image via WB Games)

Diffindo is a powerful spell that slashes foes and objects on impact. You can cast this spell against enemies that use shields. You can combine it with other magical spells to create some interesting combos.

Hogwarts Legacy comprises a talent system with various categories like Core, Spells, Dark Arts, Room of Requirement, and Stealth. You can alter the playstyle by allocating points to one or several of the above talents.

Hogwarts Legacy features a vast open world ripe for exploration. Players can sink countless hours partaking in a variety of side quests. Fans can even immerse themselves by taming and tending to the magical beasts in the Vivarium. Hogwarts Castle is a meticulously detailed location that hides many secrets and collectibles.

Hogwarts Legacy has dropped on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Despite the absence of fan-favorite characters, the game is accumulating positive reviews. Avalanche Software has managed to deliver a robust adaptation of one of the most popular franchises in pop culture. Fans can become wizards and progress their student lives in Hogwarts Legacy, akin to Harry Potter.

