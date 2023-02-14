How to upgrade your Gear and equip Traits in Hogwarts Legacy

When it comes to combat in Hogwarts Legacy, the better your Gear, the easier time you will have clearing out some of the hardest challenges.

Armaments are a core part of gameplay in the RPG and will often determine the amount of damage you do and how long you can survive amid combat.

You will be able to get your hands on rarer and more powerful Gear as you make your way through the narrative. You will also be able to make your equipped armament stronger by upgrading them and providing them with powerful traits.

Today’s guide goes over how you can effectively scale your Wizard into Hogwarts Legacy’s end-game by upgrading their armor and equipping them with Traits.

Complete the “The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom" quest to unlock your Gear in Hogwarts Legacy

To unlock the Gear upgrade feature in Hogwarts Legacy, you will first be required to complete the “The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom" quest. This is one of the main missions you will need to finish in the RPG.

The quest will ask you to accompany Deek the Elf and capture three Magical beasts with the Nab-Sack. These beasts are Puffskein, Jobberknoll, and Mooncalf.

Once captured, return to the Room of Requirements, which will now automatically unlock the Vivarium, where you can place all your beasts. You will then receive the blueprints for the Loom. Using the Conjuring spell, you will be able to create it and place it in the room.

You will now need to use the Loom to be able to upgrade your gear and add traits to them. However, these will require resources. Fortunately, the quest will give you Puffskein Fur, Jobberknoll Feather, and Mooncalf Fur to get your first set of upgrades going.

Using the Loom in Hogwarts Legacy

To use the Loom, you must have the right resources for gear upgrades as well as Trait recipes. New Traits can be unlocked by completing Combat Challenges and clearing out bandit camps while exploring the open world.

It’s important to note that the Traits you can equip on a Gear will be directly related to the rarity of the Gear itself. Gears come in Superb, Extraordinary, and Legendary ratings in Hogwarts Legacy, so not all traits will fit all armaments.

Now, to upgrade your Gear, you will need to interact with the Loom. This will provide you with two options: increasing its stats or slotting in a Trait.

All Gears in the game come with their own Defense and Offense ratings. You will be able to improve them by using the Loom and investing a fair bit of resources.

When it comes to Traits, there are three tiers that you will be able to opt for based on gear rarity. Here are the requirements for each tier:

Tier I: 1x Puffskein Fur

Tier II: 1x Diricawl Feather

Tier III: 1x Kneazle Fur

Using the Vivarium for Magical Materials

To obtain materials for gear upgrades and Traits, you must make the most of the Vivarium in the Room of Requirements. You will automatically tame the beasts that you catch with the Nab-Sack. You can then place the beast in the Vivarium, where you will need to feed and pet them.

By doing this, they will reward you with resources like fur, feathers, and hair, which you can then use in the loom.

The best way to capture beasts in Hogwarts Legacy is to use spells like Disillusionment to conceal your approach. You can then rely on Levioso, Glacius, or Arresto Momentum to immobilize the beast long enough to capture it.

