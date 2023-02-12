All Essential spells in Hogwarts Legacy and how to unlock them

From Stupefy to Alohomora, Hogwarts Legacy features numerous essential spells that players will need on their journey across the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. These spells are mapped to different face buttons on the console.

Developed by WB Games Avalanche, Hogwarts Legacy is set during the late 1800s, where the players take on the role of a fifth-year exchange student. Throughout their journey across the British School of Magic and its neighboring village of Hogsmead, Essential Spells have become a staple of their arsenal.

Unlocking all Essential Spells and their usage in Hogwarts Legacy

There are a total of eight Essential Spells in Hogwarts Legacy, and the majority of them are unlocked within the first hour of the game after completing the Welcome to Hogwarts main quest.

Ancient Magic spells are unlocked after the player gets access to Hogsmead, while Alohomora and Petrificus Totalus are unlocked during The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament and the Percival Rackham’s Trial main quests.

Let's take a look at all of the Essential Spells, and how to unlock and use them.

1) Basic Cast

The Basic Cast is the standard attack in Hogwarts Legacy. Using it on your enemy deals minor damage. How to unlock: The Basic Cast is unlocked at the very start of the game.

The Basic Cast is unlocked at the very start of the game. How to use: To use the spell, press (R1 or RB) button. It has no cooldown, so you can continuously use it.

2) Revelio

The Revelio spell highlights different useful objects in the world. Using it will also reveal hidden Field Guide pages to you. How to unlock: Revelio is unlocked during the Path to Hogwarts main quest.

Revelio is unlocked during the Path to Hogwarts main quest. How to use: Use the spell anywhere by pressing the (D-pad left) button.

3) Protego

Protego creates a basic shield against incoming attacks. If you time it just right by casting it at the last moment, it will also deflect back the projectile and hit the enemy. How to unlock: Protego is also unlocked during the Path to Hogwarts main quest.

Protego is also unlocked during the Path to Hogwarts main quest. How to use: The spell is mapped to the (Triangle or the Y) button press.

4) Stupefy

Stupefy is a stunning counter-spell used to stun enemies and break enemy shields (except on Hard difficulty). Stunned enemies take added damage and do not attack for a while. How to unlock: Stupefy is unlocked during the Path to Hogwarts main quest.

Stupefy is unlocked during the Path to Hogwarts main quest. How to use: To use it, Hold the (triangle or Y) button while deflecting a spell with Protego.

5) Ancient Magic Throw

The Ancient Magic Throw can summon and throw special environmental objects at enemies and is quite useful for breaking shields. How to unlock: Ancient Magic Throw is unlocked during the Welcome to Hogsmeade main quest.

Ancient Magic Throw is unlocked during the Welcome to Hogsmeade main quest. How to use: To use it, press the (R1 or RB) button when the prompt appears over a target.

6) Ancient Magic

Ancient Magic can be considered the ultimate attack. It deals devastating damage and breaks all shield spells. How to unlock: Ancient Magic is also unlocked during the Welcome to Hogsmeade main quest.

Ancient Magic is also unlocked during the Welcome to Hogsmeade main quest. How to use: To use it, you will need at least one segment of your ancient magic segment to be full, then you can cast it when (L1 + R1 or LB + RB) prompts over an enemy.

7) Alohomora

Alohomora is the unlocking spell that can unlock all locks across the school of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In Hogwarts Legacy, however, it has a small minigame that players need to complete in order to unlock it. How to unlock: Alohomora is unlocked during The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament main quest.

Alohomora is unlocked during The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament main quest. How to use: Press the (Square or X) button when prompted. Then solve the minigame.

8) Petrificus Totalus

The petrifying spell Petrificus Totalus can petrify enemies in Hogwarts Legacy. While weaker enemies will get petrified permanently, stronger enemies will take some damage and then break free of the spell. How to unlock: Petrificus Totalus is unlocked from the Percival Rackham’s Trial main quest.

Petrificus Totalus is unlocked from the Percival Rackham’s Trial main quest. How to use: To use it, sneak up on an enemy and press the (Square or X) button when prompted.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with last-gen PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch releases set for later this year.

