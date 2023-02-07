All Hogwarts Legacy Core Talent Mastery and how to unlock them

Since Hogwarts Legacy is an action RPG title, the basic combat mechanics of attacking, defending, and healing are at the core of its gameplay. Expanding and improving upon the core talent mastery will help players improve upon the in-game combat system.

Hogwarts Legacy follows a new student who joins the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the fifth year. Set in the late 1800s, the story centers around the goblin revolution from the lore of the Wizarding World.

All Hogwarts Legacy Core Talent Mastery

The core Talent Mastery in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games)

The Core Talent Mastery in Hogwarts Legacy focuses on the basic combat abilities of attacking, defending, and healing. There are a total of 16 talents to unlock in this mastery.

The abilities, along with the requirements for unlocking them in Hogwarts Legacy, are as follows:

1) Basic Cast Mastery

Unlocking the Basic Cast Mastery in Hogwarts Legacy will let your basic spell cooldown reduce noticeably and will increase your attack speed.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to cast basic spells and have reached character level five.

2) Protego Absorption

After unlocking this mastery, successfully blocking attacks with Protego will add to the Ancient Magic meter, filling it up quickly.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Protego and have reached character level five.

3) Swift

The Swift mastery unlock gives you the ability to vanish and reappear quickly when you hold down the Dodge button.

Requirements: Players must know how to dodge and have reached character level five.

4) Spell Knowledge 1

Gives you an additional set of slottable spells to create multiple loadouts, which can be toggled between in combat.

Requirements: Players must have unlocked different spells to slot and have reached character level five.

5) Spell Knowledge 2

Gives you another additional set of slottable spells to create multiple loadouts, which can be toggled between in combat.

Requirements: Players must have unlocked different spells to slot and have reached character level five.

6) Wiggenweld Potency

The Wiggenweld Portions will heal you to a greater effect.

Requirements: Players must know how to brew Wiggenweld Portions and have reached character level five.

7) Ancient Magic Throw Expertise

The Ancient Magic Throw Expertise lets you catch and throw back disarmed weapons

Requirements: Players must have the ability to cast Expeliarmus and have reached character level five.

8) Basic Cast Airborne Absorption

With this mastery, spell casting on airborne enemies will add more to the Ancient Magic meter.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to cast basic spells and have reached character level sixteen.

9) Protego Expertise

When you block a spell with Perfect Protego, it will send two projectiles back toward the enemies.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Protego and have reached character level sixteen.

10) Evasion Absorption

When you successfully evade an unblockable attack, it adds to the Ancient Magic meter.

Requirements: Players must know how to dodge and have reached character level sixteen.

11) Stupefy Mastery

The enemies you hit with a Stupefy will remain stunned for a longer period of time.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Stupefy and have reached character level sixteen.

12) Wiggenweld Mastery 2

The Wiggenweld portion heals you to a greater effect.

Requirements: Players must know how to brew Wiggenweld Portions and have reached character level sixteen.

13) Revelio Mastery

The Revelio Mastery increases the range of the Revelio spell, helping you locate objectives much sooner.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Revelio and have reached character level sixteen.

14) Spell Knowledge 3

Gives you another additional set of slottable spells to create multiple loadouts, which can be toggled between in combat.

Requirements: Players must have unlocked different spells to slot and have reached character level sixteen.

15) Protego Mastery

Blocking enemy attacks with Perfect Protego will release a blast that can break enemy shields.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Protego and have reached character level twenty-two.

16) Stupefy Expertise

Aside from stunning enemies, Stupefy also deals damage on impact

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Stupefy and have reached character level twenty-two.

Hogwarts Legacy launches on February 10, 2023, for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with Early Access starting from February 7, 2023.

The game is also set to launch on the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One, along with Nintendo Switch, at a later date.

