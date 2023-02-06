How to solve empty frame puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy

The world of Hogwarts Legacy is littlered with puzzles and sidequests for budding wizards to seek out and solve, and Hogwarts Castle is no exception. As seen in the movies, players will encounter a lot of empty frames when they step into the castle.

In the movie, empty frames usually meant that the individual in the painting had wandered off to another painting in the castle. That, however, isn't the case for the empty frames inside the castle in Hogwarts Legacy. These are small puzzles that will need to be activated by players before they can be solved.

How to activate and solve empty frame puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy

To activate these empty frame puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy, you must approach the frames and cast the Lumos spell on them. This should activate the challenge and display an area. Once the area is displayed, here's what you need to do:

Find the area shown in the empty picture frame; it isn't located too far from the frame.

After locating the area, you will spot a green moth on a pedestal. Casting the Revelio spell should help in locating this moth.

After finding the moth, cast the Lumos spell on it.

This should make the moth follow you around.

Once you've made it back to the frame, cast Lumos on the frame again, causing the moth to settle on the frame.

Once the moth has settled on the frame, the puzzle will be completed and you will receive a new field guide page. These empty frames spawn randomly, so it would be wise to interact and solve the puzzle whenever you come across one in the castle.

The very first empty frame puzzle that you come across in Hogwarts Legacy is during the side quest offered by Lenora. She can be found inside the Central Hall, asking for help concerning one such painting.

Where to find field guides in Hogwarts Legacy?

There are many field guides that players will have to collect in Hogwarts Legacy. While some are hidden behind empty frame puzzles, as mentioned above, others are tucked away behind locked doors and objects.

Players will also come across field guides flying about in the air, and the only way to collect these guides is by casting the Accio spell on these pages. Once the spell has been cast, these pages will automatically come towards the player, allowing them to grab and add them to their collection. Every region has a specific number of pages that need to be collected, and players will always be kept updated about the total number of pages they have acquired.

These aren't the only types of side quests present in the game. From over 100 Merlin puzzles to dungeon explorations, there are a lot of exciting areas in the world for everyone to explore in Hogwarts Legacy, culminating in more than 40 hours of overall gameplay time.

