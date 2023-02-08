Hogwarts Legacy will land on digital storefronts worldwide on February 10, 2023. Launching on multiple platforms, this magical role-playing title follows players assuming control of a fifth-year student as they enter the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Potterheads will embark on a journey laden with magic and mystery and build their legacy.

No magical adventure would be complete without spells to accompany it, and Hogwarts Legacy has a fair share of spells for players to learn, master, and use. This guide will explain in detail how they can use and unlock Lumos.

Note: Spoilers for the campaign of Hogwarts Legacy will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Lumos is unlocked relatively early within the prologue of Hogwarts Legacy

Shortly after players take control of the protagonist, they will be whisked away to the mysterious Vault 12 in Gringotts. In the presence of Professor Fig, they will have to solve a puzzle involving illuminating the reflections of several statues.

The spell is rather easy to cast and can be done in the following steps:

Learning the Lumos charm in-game (Image via YouTube/pgp)

Begin to learn the spell by following the on-screen instructions.

Use the right analog stick to guide the pointer across to the end.

Draw a triangle from one end to another, and make sure to press the X (PlayStation 5) or A (Xbox Series X/S) button when required to give the pointer a boost.

The spell is automatically learned when players complete this step.

To actually use the spell, hold down the RT or R1 button and press Y or Triangle to illuminate your surroundings with the spell.

To cease casting the spell, repeat the previous step.

What is Lumos?

Lumos is described as a “wand lighting” charm that behaves similarly to a flashlight, illuminating the caster’s surroundings in the form of a light source at the tip of their wands.

It is one of the most basic yet useful charms, allowing easy navigation within the various hard-to-see locations in-game.

Additionally, Lumos has seen several mentions and representations within the Harry Potter franchise and is a commonly used popular spell.

What is Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming role-playing title set in the fictional Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The game puts players in control of a self-insert protagonist in the 1890s as they explore Hogwarts and other iconic locations such as Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley.

One can interact with a densely populated world full of unique, non-playable characters as they solve the various mysteries of the castle and partake in various activities.

In true RPG fashion, players can level up and explore various locations, with multiple branches and walkthroughs as they “live the unwritten” and “decide the fate of the wizarding world.”

The game was first revealed on September 16, 2020, before ultimately being scheduled for release on February 10, 2023. Coming on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5, those who have purchased the Deluxe Edition will receive early access to the title three days prior, starting February 7.

Last-gen versions, including a Nintendo Switch port, are scheduled for release later in 2023.

