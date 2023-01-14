5 best upcoming RPG games in 2023 you need to watch out for

Role-playing (RPG) is probably one of the most popular genres in gaming as it is centered around player choice and agency. These choices can come in many forms, like being able to affect a game's narrative via dialog or action or character customization, like changing appearance.

The ability to personalize also comes in the form of builds like allocating skill points, gear, or abilities. Crafting seems to have become an integral part of this genre as well. All of this culminates in creating a truly exceptional experience, and many love it.

Naturally, players that love the RPG genre might be looking forward to trying out new ones coming in 2023. So, here is a list of five to look out for.

Note: This article is based on the subjective opinion of the writer.

Hogwarts Legacy and four other RPGs to look out for in the year 2023

1) Hogwarts Legacy

Who didn't want to be a wizard when watching the famous Harry Potter movies? Well, those dreams can come true in February when Hogwarts Legacy is set to release.

Players can take on the role of a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and partake in class and wizard battles. They will be given quests and will be able to explore the mysterious and magical castle.

The game will implement RPG systems like character customization, player progression, and skill unlocks. They will also be able to customize their own room and other aspects. The game will first be available on PS5, Windows, and Xbox X/S and later be released for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

2) Forspoken

The lead character of the game, Fray Holland, is transported from New York to the fantasy world of Athia. She soon comes across the ability to cast spells and is launched into an adventure.

This role-playing game developed by Square Enix takes place in an open world and focuses on terrain traversal speed and fluidity. Players will be given a magnitude of spells to make traversal fluid and fast across Athia, while a massive amount of combat spells is meant to make combat fun and mechanically deep.

Forspoken is set to release in late January for the PS5 and Windows only due to its high graphical demands. It will feature Ray-tracing for special lighting effects and have large swathes of areas procedurally generated.

3) Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Breath of the Wild was one of the best open-world RPGs ever. It was universally praised for its beautiful world filled with secrets to uncover. Players could go anywhere and discover various puzzles, challenges, and resources, all of which strengthened Link in his quest to defeat Gannon.

Tears of the Kingdom will feature improved systems on all fronts. It will build upon the greatness of the previous game and will most likely deliver an unforgettable experience. Looking at the trailers, the game seems to feature a lot of verticalities. It will be released in May exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

4) Starfield

Skyrim was great, but how about Skyrim in space? That could be an acceptable description of Starfield. Under development by Bethesda Studios, Starfield is meant to be a sci-fi RPG set in space.

Players can create their character and take it out on an odyssey while exploring various alien planets. They will encounter aliens, outer world resources, and pirates that can engage in combat.

Bethesda promises to combine the best of the previous games and create an improved progression and character-building system. The game will be available on PC and Xbox series X/S this year.

5) Diablo 4

This famous looter, hack-and-slash RPG is back with the fourth installment. It seems to be trying to separate itself from its predecessors by taking inspiration from renaissance art. It looks phenomenal with its dark, gothic atmosphere. The beta testers claim that the character classes are all fun to play, so that's a positive.

Players will choose one of these classes and take on hordes of demons to try and get to Lillith, their new queen. Diablo 4 will be out in June 2023 on the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

2023 has an incredible lineup of games coming in the RPG genre and others like indie, FPS, and many more. Players are bound to find something they love in the coming year.

Poll : 0 votes