5 highly anticipated MMORPGs that are releasing in 2023

Massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) was a massively popular genre at one point. It has struggled to maintain that throne, however, as new titles don't tend to get as much attention.

Only a few like Final Fantasy XIV, World of Warcraft, Runescape, Lost Ark, and more have maintained relevancy while many have become obsolete. Even then, players look for titles in this genre on a regular basis.

The genre boasts the ability to let fans team up and take down large bosses, explore the world, raid dungeons, and do much more. Along with that, MMORPG often has large open worlds for players to explore with their friends or find new ones.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 MMORPG titles that may become game-changers after they release in 2023

While the genre isn't the beast that it once was, it is still massive and many players are hungry for an experience that it can provide. They might also be interested in jumping onto a new one coming out in 2023.

1) Fractured Online

Fractured Online calls itself the first-ever truly-dynamic MMORPG. It promises a sandbox open world where players can band together to build entire cities. The weather and environments can also have large effects on the gameplay.

The game can support massive player vs environment (PvE) or player vs player (PvP) scenarios. Fractured Online entered early access in late 2022 and is said to have a full release by early 2023.

2) Corepunk

Corepunk is an MMORPG that plays more like a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), like League of Legends or Dota. It doesn't have a character-creation system, but instead lets players choose a select character from a roster.

The pace of gameplay is also rooted in MOBA by having control schemes much more similar to them and requiring players to properly aim for skill shots. It has a seamless open world that can be explored with friends.

3) Throne and Liberty

Originally set to be a top-down action role-playing game like Diablo or Lost Ark, Throne and Liberty eventually reset itself into a third-person hybrid action MMORPG. It has a day and night cycle as well as weather systems that can drastically affect combat and exploration. Players also get skills that can let them affect these elements.

The title offers a weapon class system that determines a fan's playstyle. Players can choose two types of weapons to be proficient at and unlock their skills accordingly. On top of that, the game has stunning graphics and a beautiful open world to explore.

4) Dune Awakening

From the makers of Conan Exile comes Dune Awakening, a survival MMORPG based in the universe of Dune. The game will attempt to combine the usual elements of the genre with survival systems like hunger and resource management.

Like Conan Exiles, Dune Awakening has base building but adds massive player battles with ground and flying vehicles. Based on Unreal Engine 5 it looks absolutely amazing and is highly anticipated by many players.

5) Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol is an anime action-adventure game that is being developed by BANDAI NAMCO Studios and is said to have an initial release in 2023. At first glance, It may look very similar to Genshin Impact, but players will find there are a lot of differences on looking further. For example, they can choose a class to play since combat and farming are much similar to Monster Hunter.

The game does have a more lobby-based, instanced world rather than a persistent open world. So far, it looks amazing, has flashy looking combat, and a gorgeous universe. Beta testers have given it mostly positive feedback and players will get to know more as the game approaches its release date.

Games like these are very difficult to make and often get delayed over and over again, so players are advised to take release dates with a grain of salt.

While there are many older MMORPG on the market like Final Fantasy XIV, World of Warcraft, Genshin Impact, newer titles can bring in something fresh or let players start out completely from scratch and build to the experience ahead.

