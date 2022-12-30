5 titles like Destiny 2 you should try in 2023

Destiny 2 is a game that has become a monolith throughout the years. Continuous updates and new expansions have made it a game with 400,000 players per month. It is a first-person shooter with role-playing elements set in space. Players can create a guardian that can be one of three classes that differentiate between abilities and playstyles.

The game also incorporates MMO elements that let players go into raids, dungeons, PvP, etc. Player characters can be geared up to do more complex content, which rewards better gear for more content.

Those looking for more of Destiny 2 gameplay might be delighted that many titles in this genre has several variations. Every iteration offers unique gameplay but builds on the overall concept.

Deep Rock Galactic and four other games like Destiny 2

1) Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic is a co-op-focused first-person shooter that sends players into alien caves to mine for rare resources. The game has different classes to choose from, with various abilities to aid teammates.

The caves are filled with dangerous bugs and aliens, and players must manage their resources carefully to accomplish their goals.

Deep Rock Galactic has a shared lobby for players to team up or complete missions solo. Successful completion of mission rewards credits and crafting resources that allow the purchase of new weapons, upgrading of equipment, and customizing the character's looks.

2) Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 is a looter-shooter set on the alien planet Pandora and its neighbors. Dying enemies drop guns and other loot that the player can use.

The weapons are unique, with different manufacturers offering something new. The game's random weapon generator ensures that no two weapons are identical.

Players can also explore titles like Borderlands 2 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The Borderlands series has wacky characters with fun stories. Its humor can be polarizing, meaning players will either love it or find it annoying and grating.

3) Diablo 4

So far, Diablo 4 seems to be setting itself apart from its previous titles thematically and aesthetically. It is a top-down action role-playing game with satanic themes. Players choose a class and take it through a campaign earning resources, loot, and experience along the way, which improves their character.

The game also has a seamless multiplayer mode, meaning players will encounter other players randomly as they progress through the world. It is up to the players' discretion to interact or move on.

Diablo 4 is set to be released by June 2023. In the meantime, explore Diablo 3 or Diablo 2: Resurrected. These titles have similar gameplay and share a broader Destiny 2 concept.

4) Apex Legends

Apex Legends has some of the best shooting and movement mechanics in the FPS genre. The battle royal maps are excellently designed, and the characters all stand out with their unique looks, personalities, and abilities. Players that enjoy the PvP (player versus player) of Destiny 2 will find this game very enjoyable.

The growing roster of characters keeps the game fresh, with guns that are excellently designed. There isn't much in the way of loot or overall character progression in the game, which makes it a more approachable PVP game.

5) Warframe

Warframe has a unique aesthetic that lets it stand out from other games. The game features alien ninjas in space, and yet that description barely begins to scratch the surface. It is a third-person looter-shooter with hack-and-slash elements.

Players control warframes with their own strengths and weaknesses and specialize in various situations. They need to be unlocked by doing various types of grinding and have their own special abilities.

The game has tons of resources, weapons, and other unlockables to grind for. It offers many customizations for Warframes, the Landing Craft, Railjack (Large Space Battleship), etc. Like Destiny 2, the players can spend hours customizing and upgrading their character and participate in PvP.

While no game can be exactly like Destiny 2, many games can fall under the same genre or provide an experience similar enough that fans of the game can enjoy. Most of these titles build excellently on the experience of games that have come before it.

