All collectibles in Aurvangar Wetlands in God of War Ragnarok

Aurvangar Wetlands is a long river meant to funnel players into the main area of Svartalfheim, one of the nine realms in the God of War Ragnarok.

Players are meant to row their boat along this river. They can make a few stops along the way and collect resources or collectibles.

Finding all the collectibles in Aurvangar Wetlands in God of War Ragnarok

In this article, we will cover all ten collectibles that can be found in this area in the God of War Ragnarok.

Two Nornir chests

One Legendary Chest

One Lore: Unsafe Roads

Two Artifacts: Hreidmar’s Brassard and Kvasir’s Poems - The Sunrise of Nothingness

One Odin’s Raven

One Hel Tear

Yggdrasil’s Dew

Remnants of Asgard

These items can be found around these wetlands, but some of them require late-game progress to be obtained.

1) Odin’s Raven

In God of War Ragnarok, Odin’s Raven are part of the side quest “Eyes of Odin” which can be collected by throwing Kratos’ Leviathan Axe at them.

One can be found just outside the Mystic gate entering the Aurvangar Wetlands. As soon as players enter the gate, all they need to do is look left and a bit up, and they will find it.

2) Things left behind - Hreidmar’s Brassard (Artifact)

After rowing down the river for a while, players will come across a beach with geysers. These can be frozen using the Leviathan Axe and need to be so to access the Artifact.

After freezing the first geyser, players need to jump over and freeze the second one on the right. They will then see a point where they can zip up to using the Blades of Chaos. Once up, a corpse can be seen with Hreidmar’s Brassard on it.

3) Nornir Chest #1

After getting Hreidmar’s Brassard, players can turn to the left to find a tree under which a rock with a glowing symbol can be found. There are three of them nearby and are fairly easy to spot along with Nornir's chest. The second rock is below the tree next to the chest, while the third is on an island just behind the chest.

These rocks can be destroyed using the Leviathan Axe, and on breaking all three, the chest will unlock. Players can hop down and open it.

4) Yggdrasil’s Dew

After passing the giant wheel in the water, players will have to duck to go under a bridge. After passing under the bridge, the Yggdrasil Dew can be found on the left wall.

5) Hel Tear

To the left of the Nornir Chest no.1, some scaffolding can be seen. Players should head here and climb to the top, where they will see a bridge.

After crossing the bridge and heading down the zip-line, they will find the Hel Tear. Players need to keep in mind that they need to progres quite far in the main story of Ragnarok to collect Hel Tears.

6) Remnants of Asgard

Heading further north, players will eventually come across a secret area they can access.

This area is filled with Remnants, an enemy type that appears only after the main story of God of War Ragnarok is complete. After dealing with these enemies, Kratos can drop down a ledge to find a red chest containing Remnant materials and Hacksilver.

7) Nornir Chest #2

Taking a couple leaps north of the red chest, players will find the Nornir chest with three symbols on the front.

Nearby are three posts that can be hit to match these symbols. Throwing the Leviathan Axe at the circular bits will spin the post to change the symbol. The runes on the chest will stop glowing if the correct one is chosen in the post.

The first one is just to the right of the chest near a geyser. To the left of the chest, there is a point that can be grappled to by using the Blades of Chaos. The second post is on the right of that point.

Players will need to head forward and drop down to find the third post. Getting all the runes right will reward the player with the contents of the chest.

8) Legendary Chest

Heading to the left of the second post while unlocking Nornir Chest no. 2, players will find the legendary chest. The chest contains Deadly Obsidian Handles that can be quite useful during the early game of God of War Ragnarok.

9) Lore: Unsafe Roads

Players can find the Unsafe Roads Lore in God of War Ragnarok by heading west of the Legendary chest mentioned in the previous point and dropping down a ledge. The lore can be found on the left.

10) Artifact: Kvasir’s Poems - The Sunrise of Nothingness

Near the end of the river, players can find an elevator on a small island. They can freeze a geyser ther and go up an elevator to find the artifact on a table.

God of War Ragnarok has a lot of role-playing elements implemented into it which results in exciting chests full of loot or interesting collectibles.

All that contribute to increasing Kratos’s power. These elements, along with strong storytelling and entertaining combat, make it an award-winning success.

