All family crest locations in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok is a hack-and-slash game set in Norse mythology. It takes place after the first game's events and follows the story of Kratos and his son, Atreus. They both set out on an adventure to stop a cataclysmic event known as Ragnarok and uncover the truth behind Atreus' identity.

The game consists of a gripping story paired with great action and role-playing elements. On top of these elements, the game also has collectibles to find, like the frozen flames that are used to upgrade the Leviathan Axe. Chaos flames can be used to upgrade the Blades of Chaos.

On the other hand, Family Crests can be sold to Brok and Sindri for a great amount of Hacksilver. Players looking to collect all six of the Family Crests can read on further.

How to find all the family crests in God of War Ragnarok

Skirnir’s Family crest

Players must head to Freya’s camp and find the Mystic gateway to the south. This trinket can be found near this gate.

Hoenir’s Family Crest

In Noatun’s Garden, players will find a puddle near a poisonous totem. The crest can be found near this puddle.

Hylli’s Family Crest

This crest can be found in Vanir Shrine. Players will need to use the Leviathan Axe to drop the bridge. After crossing the bridge and getting up there. Kratos will need to burn some plants using the Blades of Chaos. This will open up a small area where an ambush is waiting. After defeating the ambush, the crest can be found there.

Kvasir’s Family Crest

While traversing through the Veiled Passage, players will cross a ridge that overlooks the river. Players need to break through a wooden barricade to find the Family crest.

Freya’s Family Crest

While exploring the River Delta in God of War Ragnarok, players will eventually find the Mystic Gateway. This crest can be found directly behind it. Freya will promptly remind the player that it is hers.

Odin’s Family Crest

Finally, this crest can be found in Pilgrim’s Landing. At the center of the river, a small cave can be found. Players will need to take their boats down there and land them. Once off the boat, the crest can lie on the ground.

God of War Ragnarok is a very beloved title by many different types of players (Image via The Game Awards)

While God of War Ragnarok barely missed the Game of the Year Award, it is still held dear by the hearts of many. It was highly rated by fans and critics alike for its breathtaking story, stunning visuals, compelling character, and great voice acting.

The game still managed to snatch many awards at the show and continues to be the talk of the town. The game is available exclusively on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5).

