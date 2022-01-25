Where to get Frozen Flame in God of War

Players who want a stronger Leviathan Axe in God of War will need to find a Frozen Flame in order to get that extra damage. Luckily there's more than one in any given playthrough that players can collect to get the strongest equipment possible.

Overall, players can collect five different Frozen Flame items as they play through God of War and explore. If players decide to start a New Game Plus after doing their first round in the Norse realms, then they can collect another set of four if they need those flames. They won't all stack, but they can assist in getting the axe to the max upgrade rank if it was originally missed.

Frozen Flame locations in God of War

Each flame in God of War will have its own requirements and build up before players can utilize the item. Most of the time, they are tied to some strong enemies willing to put up a fight so Kratos remains weak. But if players know where to look, the process will be far easier.

Flame #1 - Brok and Sindri

This Flame is essentially free as long as the player progresses through the game. The dwarf brothers will teach Kratos how the crafting system works, and as long as the tutorial is completed, players are rewarded with the first Frozen Flame.

Flame #2 - Foothills Troll

The first flame that players will need to fight for is in the Foothills after climbing up the mountain. Playing through the main story will lead players here, so there is no real worry of missing the item. However, the troll still needs to be defeated and they can be tough enemies.

Look for the flames to get more power in God of War. (Image via Sony)

Flame #3 - Mountain Troll

Another troll awaits players who want the third flame. This frosty-looking troll will be in the Heart of the Mountain, which is another part of the main story. This fight will likely be tougher than the last troll, especially since other enemies are involved, but it provides the next upgrade.

Flame #4 - Magni and Modi

This flame is the hardest to get in terms of acquiring it through battle. Players need to defeat Magni and Modi who are the sons of Thor that are pursuing Atreus and Kratos. Like the others, the main story will lead directly to this Frozen Flame and it will be awarded upon victory.

Flame #5 - Sindri's Shop

Although this flame can be purchased, there are a few requirements. First, players need to complete the main story for the item to be available. Once that's done, players then need to head to Niflheim and open a chest towards the middle of the maze where the rift tears are present. This chest will cost 5,000 Mist Echos, and upon opening it, a Chilling Mist of Niflheim will be given. This item is needed for the last flame as it can be traded at Sindri's shop for Frozen Flame.

With all five Frozen Flames, players will have the fully upgraded Leviathan Axe in God of War. With a maxed out Axe, taking out Sigrun is a bit more in reach.

