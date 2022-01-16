How to upgrade the Leviathan Axe in God of War

The Leviathan Axe is the main weapon you will use as Kratos in God of War, recently released for PC.

New gamers are finally getting the chance to enjoy the once PlayStation exclusive title. Now on PC, players can control Kratos with their mouse and keyboard to fight through the Norse realms.

Kratos' primary weapon, the Leviathan Axe, is a devastating melee weapon that can be leveled up to a max level of six. It can be upgraded in either Brok or Sindri's shops after obtaining a Frozen Flame.

How to acquire Frozen Flames in God of War

Kratos obtains the Chilling Mists of Niflheim for the final Frozen Flame in God of War (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

There are five Frozen Flames that can be traded in to Brok and Sindri. They will then use them to upgrade Kratos' Leviathan Axe. The majority of them are found through the main story, but the last is only available once the game is completed.

The Axe starts at level one and can advance to the next level with each Flame. Here are where you can find all of the Frozen Flames in God of War to upgrade the Leviathan Axe:

Frozen Flame 1 : The first Frozen Flame is rewarded to Kratos after helping Brok move his steed at River Pass Bridge.

: The first Frozen Flame is rewarded to Kratos after helping Brok move his steed at River Pass Bridge. Frozen Flame 2 : Defeat the troll in the Foothills after meeting Sindri. Kratos will be granted a Frozen Flame after the troll is beaten.

: Defeat the troll in the Foothills after meeting Sindri. Kratos will be granted a Frozen Flame after the troll is beaten. Frozen Flame 3 : Another troll must be slain in the same room as the Mountain Mine elevator that takes you to the summit. Just as number two, number three is gifted after killing the troll.

: Another troll must be slain in the same room as the Mountain Mine elevator that takes you to the summit. Just as number two, number three is gifted after killing the troll. Frozen Flame 4 : At the end of the Magic Chisel quest, you will encounter a boss fight. Complete that boss fight and a Frozen Flame will be under the corpse of Thamur the Giant.

: At the end of the Magic Chisel quest, you will encounter a boss fight. Complete that boss fight and a Frozen Flame will be under the corpse of Thamur the Giant. Frozen Flame 5: Finish the main story of God of war. Head to the center of Niflheim and open the chest by spending 5000 Mist Echoes. This will give you the Chilling Mists of Niflheim. Trade that to Sindri to receive the final Frozen Flame.

The first four Frozen Flames in God of War will provide all of the skills and abilities for the Leviathan Axe. The final one found after the main story only powers up the weapon's base attack stat.

