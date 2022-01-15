5 games to play if you liked God of War

God of War is one of those games that managed to take the internet by storm when its PC release was confirmed in 2021. Players are now looking for similar games to play, especially after all the overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam after launching yesterday.

God of War is an action-adventure game, initially released for the PlayStation 4 way back in 2018. Since then, fans have wondered if it will ever get a PC port. Now that this has finally taken place, they are also open to exploring similar games.

Here are five games to play if you liked God of War

The latest God of War is based on Norse mythology, and it's been more than three years since its release. Some players are now looking to explore similar games, where characters go through intense development phases and involve mesmerizing story-telling.

The list of games suggested below follows a similar structure, allowing players to enjoy thoroughly:

The Last Of Us Part II

Horizon Zero Dawn

Ghost Of Tsushima

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Let's look into each of the titles mentioned above in detail.

1) The Last Of Us Part II

Developer: Naughty Dog

Platform: PlayStation 4

The Last of Us II is an action-adventure game released in 2020. It is a direct sequel to 2013's The Last of Us and created quite some controversies upon its release.

The game deals with the survival of two characters in the post-apocalyptic United States. Although it's not an RPG, it does have some elements from the genre to make it stand out from the rest of the action-adventure games.

2) Horizon Zero Dawn

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Windows PC

Another PlayStation exclusive title, also the first of its kind, Horizon Zero Dawn, later got ported to PC. Horizon Zero Dawn is a brilliant action RPG, allowing players to experience the journey of a young hunter surviving in a machine-overrun world. The elements portrayed in the game are very similar to God of War, and players would enjoy it.

A sequel to the game, going by Horizon Forbidden West, will be released on February 18, 2022, on PS4 and PS5. Last-gen players can upgrade to the new-gen version at no extra cost.

3) Ghost Of Tsushima

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Ghost of Tsushima is a game of its kind. It is also an action-adventure title that features a beautiful open-world Japan. A samurai is on his mission to protect the island of Tsushima from an invasion.

The game sets a unique experience for fans from start to finish through its eccentric combat system and attractive visuals. The character development can be compared to that of God of War and is rumored to get a PC port soon.

4) Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and Windows PC

The action-adventure masterpiece from Rockstar Games has been praised massively over the years since its release. This story is based on the late 1800s where an outlaw is trying to survive against corrupt government forces along with the fictionalized representation of the Western, Midwestern, and Southern United States.

Character development in the game is very intriguing and is at par with the God of War. The players rejoiced when the PC port was announced for this particular game and later enjoyed it at higher frames and visual quality.

5) Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Developer: Eidos-Montréal

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, MacOS, Linux, and Windows PC

A 2018 action-adventure title that justified well as an ending to a rebooted trilogy of Tomb Raider. The protagonist's journey continues after 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider in the tropical regions of the Americas.

Also Read Article Continues below

It shares a lot of similarities with the God of War. Players have to solve puzzles, engage in combat against different types of enemies, get involved in various adventures, and a lot more.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar