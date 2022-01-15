God of War’s PC port reception overwhelmingly positive, Steam player count peaks close to 50,000

Santa Monica Studio's God of War’s PC port has enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive response on Steam in just one day.

The game’s concurrent users, based on Valve data, peaked at almost 50,000 on launch day, making it one of the more successful ports on the platform.

Concurrent user graph nearing 50,000 players for the port (Image via Steam)

At the time of writing this article, God of War PC has close to 3,500 reviews, with an overwhelming number of positive responses from those who have purchased and played the game.

Steam reviews ith overwhelming response from players (Image via Steam)

The title was highly received when it first came out on the Sony PlayStation in April 2018, and its PC port seems to be following suit as a new group of players get to experience Kratos and Atreus' Nordic adventure.

Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök @SonySantaMonica



We want send a huge congratulations and thank you to Jetpack Interactive for their incredible work on the #GodofWarPC port!

Now with the title finally available on Steam, it would seem that its port will be seeing a sales number as high as the original PS4 release if not higher.

God of War PC port immensely successful

NVIDIA GeForce @NVIDIAGeForce



And reduce system latency with Reflex for the definitive PC experience.



God of War is available now with NVIDIA DLSS, accelerating performance by up to 45% at 4K! And reduce system latency with Reflex for the definitive PC experience.

Based on various player reviews and reports, it’s clear that Jetpack Interactive has done a spectacular job in porting the flagship PlayStation title to PC players.

Unlike the Horizon Zero Dawn port, which had a significant number of framerate issues on day one, God of War is running perfectly on mid to high-end systems, while offering incredible visual fidelity.

The PC port has also made a plethora of gameplay and visual improvements over its PS4 counterpart. While the base game did look esthetically stunning, the native 4K resolution takes the visual and world design to another level.

The game is an authentic cinematic experience by all accounts, and the PC port even supports a 21:9 ultrawide display option that makes the title feel like a narrative journey straight off the silver screen.

PlayStation Game Size @PlaystationSize According To Playstation Database , God of War Ragnarök Coming September 30th 2022



🟨 Maybe it's Just Place-Holder !



🟧 #PS5 #GodOfWarRagnarok According To Playstation Database , God of War Ragnarök Coming September 30th 2022🟨 Maybe it's Just Place-Holder ! 🚨 According To Playstation Database , God of War Ragnarök Coming September 30th 2022 🟨 Maybe it's Just Place-Holder !🟧 #PS5 #GodOfWarRagnarok https://t.co/g6y61iYMxC

The PC version also sets the stage for the upcoming title God of War Ragnarok, which is expected to be released on September 30, 2022.

