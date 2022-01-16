How to upgrade Atreus' bow in God of War

God of War players can make use of Kratos' son, Atreus, and his Talon Bow in battle on the newly released PC version.

Most of the time, you will be swinging the Leviathan Axe to deal damage. However, Atreus can be a great help in tough fights, as his bow provides extra damage and ranged options.

Just like his father's Axe, Atreus' Talon Bow can reach a maximum level of six. It starts at level one, and there are five possible upgrades to the bow. Each increases arrow damage and costs Hacksilver and some Svartalfheim Steel.

How to get the Talon Bow upgrades in God of War

The various Talon Bow appearances in God of War (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Brok and Sindri are the two blacksmiths in God of War. In their shops, you can purchase items and do plenty of weapon upgrading. Either one of them will be able to upgrade Atreus' bow.

Atreus will use the Talon Bow after the first boss fight in "The Marked Trees." Once obtained, it can then be upgraded through Brok and Sundri, with upgrades available at different points in the game.

Here are all of the upgrades, how to acquire them, and when they become available:

Upgrade 1 : This upgrade is available after Kratos and Atreus reach River Pass. It costs 5000 Hacksilver and 2 Soft Svartalfheim Steel.

: This upgrade is available after Kratos and Atreus reach River Pass. It costs 5000 Hacksilver and 2 Soft Svartalfheim Steel. Upgrade 2 : Upgrade 2 becomes accessible when Kratos and Atreus arrive at the Lake of Nine. It can be purchased by spending 10000 Hacksilver and 2 Solid Svartalfheim Steel.

: Upgrade 2 becomes accessible when Kratos and Atreus arrive at the Lake of Nine. It can be purchased by spending 10000 Hacksilver and 2 Solid Svartalfheim Steel. Upgrade 3 : The third upgrade requires 22500 Hacksilver and 5 Solid Svartalfheim Steel. The bow can be upgraded to this level after returning to Midgard from Alfheim.

: The third upgrade requires 22500 Hacksilver and 5 Solid Svartalfheim Steel. The bow can be upgraded to this level after returning to Midgard from Alfheim. Upgrade 4 : Return to Mountain Summit to obtain Mimir's Head. After getting the head, this upgrade is ready for 45000 Hacksilver and 1 Hardened Svartalfheim Steel.

: Return to Mountain Summit to obtain Mimir's Head. After getting the head, this upgrade is ready for 45000 Hacksilver and 1 Hardened Svartalfheim Steel. Upgrade 5: There is an occasion in God of War where Kratos will heal Atreus. When that occurs, the final upgrade is unlocked for 80000 Hacksilver and 3 Hardened Svartalfheim Steel.

Also Read Article Continues below

Each upgrade allows new skills to be added to the Talon Bow in the skill tree by spending XP. As well, the final upgrade not only increases the bow's damage but allows for Runic Summons to fully recharge Atreus' quiver with arrows.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar