God of War Ragnarök: How to find and solve The Lost Treasury Nornir Chest (Midgard)

God of War Ragnarök features a blend of action and adventure to produce a brand-new and unforgettable Norse story that is both thrilling to watch and entertaining to play. God of War Ragnarök is a complete piece of art from start to finish, with flawless writing, pitch-perfect performances, and jaw-dropping action.

It is the epitome of what a sequel ought to be, reflecting its main themes and staying true to its illustrious predecessors while still daring to explore new frontiers. God of War Ragnarök is a massive accomplishment that sets new standards, making many of its contemporaries look positively mortal in comparison to its former iteration.

However, many players are left scratching their heads with certain puzzles such as opening certain Chests throughout the game. When Kratos finds Apples of Idunn and Horns of the Blood Meads, he gains more health and rage from Nornir Chests, also known as Rune Chests, which are among the best prizes in God of War Ragnarök.

Each Nornir Chest has a unique puzzle in God of War Ragnarök that requires you to match three rune symbols in order to open and receive its gift, which in turn makes you more powerful while giving you a fighting chance against enemies.

Here is a step-by-step walkthrough on how to solve each Nornir Chest in Midgard.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

God of War Ragnarök Midgard Nornir chest locations explained

The Midgard Realm in God of War Ragnarök contains four Nornir Chests, all of which can be found beginning with Kratos' initial appearance for the purpose of the narrative.

Here are the Midgard Nornir Chest locations and how to solve each puzzle:

1) Midgard The Lost Treasury Nornir Chest puzzle solution and location

You must create a path to the inside of the Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarök, which is outside the Lost Treasury door. This path will appear once you complete the "Sigrun's Curse" Favor.

Select the objective The Lost Treasury and go to the Sigurn's Curse (Image via EuroGamer)

The first thing to do is to shift the enormous shield that is in the way of the door all the way to the right so that you may use it to ascend to the top of the Treasury building.

Shift shield to open door (Image via EuroGamer)

After that, hurl your axe to clear the trash.

Clear a path with axe (Image via EuroGamer)

Before entering, be cautious as there are many strong enemies waiting to attack you. After dealing with the adversaries, enter through the doorway, and as you come out, look above and notice the initial flame to your right.

Light the first brazier (Image via EuroGamer)

Clear the path with your Sigil Arrows and illuminate it with your blades of Chaos.

Use the sigil arrows (Image via EuroGamer)

Return to the Nornir Chest area and slide the shield to the left. This will reveal the second torch.

Light the second Brazier (Image via EuroGamer)

You must once again create a trail of Sigil Arrows which will light up, allowing you to complete the second brazier.

Take the help of the Sigil Arrows (Image via EuroGamer)

You must find a route into the treasury to reach the third torch, so make absolutely sure the shield is on the left, climb it to the top, then move the column you uncovered by detonating the objects that were obstructing the shield's path to the left.

Create a path to the Third and final brazier (Image via EuroGamer)

Turn the wheel completely to the bottom before firing a Sigil Arrow at both of the gears.

Turn the shield fully (Image via EuroGamer)

Throw your axe at one, recall it, and then throw it at the other gear.

Turn the shield on both sides(Image via EuroGamer)

Do this for the wheel in front of the gate. Rush into the Treasury as soon as possible before the ice evaporates.

Lastly, break the seal to unlock the Treasury gate (Image via EuroGamer)

When your partner is inside, break the silver seal to unlock the treasury gate and let them through. Then, have them utilize their Sigil Arrows to form a line leading to the third and last torch, which is to the east of the Legendary Chest. Collect the rewards awaiting you in the Nornir chest. This will allow you to upgrade your character and fight foes that might be stronger than your in-game character, giving you a fighting chance.

