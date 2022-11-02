God of War Ragnarok preload officially live now - PS4 & PS5 size and more revealed

The much-awaited God of War Ragnarok is right around the corner, with PlayStation gamers patiently waiting for its announcement since 2020. Preloads for the highly-anticipated sequel to one of the best games of the last console generation is now live for anyone who pre-orders the game via the PlayStation Store.

Much like any other first-party PlayStation exclusive, God of War Ragnarok's preload begins almost a week prior to the title's release, giving players ample time to download the game on their consoles and start playing upon launch. The sequel also comes with a massive download size that will require players to make some room on their hard drives before installing GOW Ragnarok, especially on the base model PS4s and PS5s without storage expansion.

Here's everything players need to know about God of War Ragnarok and its preload on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Approximate file size for God of War Ragnarok preload on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

It's no secret that the scale and scope of God of War Ragnarok is massive, in fact much larger than its 2018 predecessor, which in itself was a huge step-up from previous games in the franchise. The new God of War titles, aptly termed the Norse saga, follow a rather non-linear approach to progression, with a semi-open world structure filled with interesting side quests for players to engage in.

This time around, players will be able to traverse all nine realms, each with their own distinct biomes, enemies, bosses, and secrets. All of that culminates in the game having a massive file size that's almost double that of the previous title. Here are the approximate download sizes for GOW Ragnarok's preload on all available platforms:

God of War Ragnarok's download size (US):

PlayStation 4: 106.9 GB (Version: 1.01)

106.9 GB (Version: 1.01) PlayStation 5: 84 GB (Version: 1.001.000)

God of War Ragnarok's download size (US):

PlayStation 4: 118.519 GB (Version: 1.01)

118.519 GB (Version: 1.01) PlayStation 5: 90-100 GB (exact size soon)

Alongside the game's preload size, the approximate download size of GOW Ragnarok's official artbook and soundtrack, which comes with the digital deluxe bundle, is also revealed – around 1.072 GB.

God of War Ragnarok story leaks and Santa Monica Studios' notice to players

Santa Monica Studios, the very talented development team behind the God of War series, recently had to issue an emergency notice to players regarding GOW Ragnarok's spoilers that leaked and surfaced online. The leaks were mostly due to some retailers breaking the game's street date, allowing a few players to get their hands on the physical game disk for the PlayStation 5 console.

The game is almost a week away from being released and players accidentally coming across major story-related spoilers can hamper their expectations of the game. It is thus, recommended by PlayStation and Santa Monica Studios for players to mute essential keywords relating to the upcoming title.

God of War (2018) was a phenomenal narrative-driven title that not only revitalized the God of War franchise, but also the singleplayer action-adventure genre as a whole.

While the game strayed much further away from classic games, both in terms of story and gameplay, it still retained the core essence of the series, visceral yet satisfying combat, fun environmental puzzles, spectacular boss fights, and so many other exciting challenges.

Now with GOW Ragnarok, which is also the finale of Kratos' Norse saga, Santa Monica Studios is bringing even more of what made God of War (2018) such an amazing experience, while also simultaneously evolving every single concept brought to fruition in the previous game.

It remains to be seen whether God of War Ragnarok delivers on its promises or not when it releases on November 9 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes