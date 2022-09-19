God of War Ragnarok theory: How Odin's presence could impact Kratos and Atreus' relationship in the new game

God of War Ragnarok, the highly anticipated sequel to the phenomenal 2018 soft-reboot of the franchise, is right around the corner. While PlayStation's marketing has been quite lackluster regarding the upcoming first-party flagship exclusive, it has recently picked up pace.

Fans are finally getting an extended look at the game's story and gameplay via the brand-new story trailer that debuted during PlayStation's State of Play event.

The new trailer gives fans a much-needed insight into the upcoming game's story, character interactions as well as some new locales. Returning characters like Freya, Mimir, and the Huldra brothers were all confirmed with the announcement trailer for the upcoming sequel.

However, fans got their first look at some of the most highly anticipated Norse gods, Thor and the Allfather, in God of War Ragnarok's recent story trailer. Odin's character is still shrouded in mystery, with only a sillouhete of the character being visible in the trailer.

The menacing and powerful Allfather had a lot to convey to both Kratos and his son Atreus, which might end up impacting the father and son relationship between the two protagonists in ways players might not have expected.

Odin's presence might end causing friction between Kratos and Atreus' relationship in God of War Ragnarok

Odin's presence was well-known and felt throughout the previous game, despite the Allfather not making a physical appearance. The countless ravens that roamed the sky, the evidence of cruelty left in the Allfather's wake and the various murals depicting the glory of the Aesir, all hinted towards the almighty Odin.

Given that God of War Ragnarok is the finale of Kratos' Norse saga, fans are expecting to finally get a glimpse at the ruler of Aesir, the Allfather himself, and with the recent story trailer for the game, Santa Monica Studio and PlayStation might have given confirmation on just that.

While only for a split-second, fans finally got to see Odin as he appeared at the doors of Kratos and Atreus' hut in the Wildwoods, similar to Baldur's first appearance in God of War (2018).

Although only a sillhouete of the character was visible, keeping the ominousity of the character intact for the full release of the game, fans finally got to hear Allfather's voice (voiced by Richard Schiff) as he chastised Kratos over his actions.

"You really don't want war... do you Kratos? All that blood on your hands... your son's hands."

"What do you even know of godhood?"

"In your lifetimes, has anyone ever worshipped you... ever prayed to you? Can you even imagine that kind of love? No! You don't care about anything beyond yourself... beyond the monster who kills without cause."

From what can be inferred from the trailer, Odin seems to be as shrewed and cunning as described by Mimir in the previous God of War title. The Allfather seems to have his way with words, judging by the way he speaks to Kratos.

His words might seem targeted at the Ghost of Sparta, however they truly seem to be for Atreus, giving him perspective on the violent nature of Kratos, and how he does not understand the responsibilities and true meaning of being a God.

Players have already seen a divide growing between the father-and-son duo in the last game, when Atreus finds out about his true nature as a god. Although the young Jotun, quickly got over his godhood, embracing the human side of his personality, Odin's arrival might once again cause Atreus to drift apart from Kratos, even if it is for a short while.

Similarities between Odin and Kratos' father, Zeus in the God of War series

The similarities between Zeus and Odin do not end at just the personalities but also how they wish to manipulate Kratos to their own advantage.

Much like how Zeus tried to mold Kratos into a weapon of rage and destruction, only to fulfill his own thirst for power and control, Odin seems to have a similar plan in mind for both Kratos and his son Atreus.

Odin is known for his cruel ways of punishing those who do not kneel to his wishes or worse, go up against him. From trapping Mimir into a tree for several winters, to imprisoning the Valkyries in their physical form, he has been relentless in his punishments.

Zeus, in the earlier god of War games, had a similar nature, where anyone, be it a mortal or a god, who dared challenge the ideals of the almighty god of lightning, was struck by his wrath.

Zeus used to pride himself on being worshiped by those beneath him. Going by how Odin taunts Kratos for not being prayed to, seems to share a similar sentiment to the Greek God.

it will be really interesting to see how Kratos manages to overpower the very powerful and ruler of Aesir, Odin. However, one thing is for sure. Regardless of how the battle between the two enigmatic forces turns out to be, it will be a spectacle to behold.

God of War Ragnarok comes out on November 9, 2022 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

