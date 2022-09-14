God of War Ragnarok finally gets a story trailer during PlayStation State of Play

After months of silence, PlayStation has finally given fans a definitive look at the upcoming God of War Ragnarok with a three-minute gameplay trailer.

The trailer came courtesy of PlayStation's recent State of Play event, which also featured a plethora of new game reveals from various third-party studios.

God of War Ragnarok is easily one of 2022's most anticipated games, alongside FromSoftware's Elden Ring. For this reason, fans were baffled by the lack of any significant marketing effort for the game.

PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio, the developers of the God of War series, stated that they would have some exciting things to showcase right before the game's release. They definitely delivered on this promise with the recent story trailer.

Thor-Kartos face-off and other things the God of War Ragnarok trailer showcased during State of Play

Ragnarok's story picks up right after the end of the previous game, which sees Kratos and his son, Atreus, finally settling down with their lives. Meanwhile, their actions throughout their journey have rippled across the nine realms, bringing the prophesized Ragnarok closer, with Fimbulwinter enveloping Midgard and all the other realms.

In the story trailer, Kratos and Atreus seem to have been visited by Odin, who might play a major role in how the entire game's narrative plays out.

In Norse mythology, both Loki and the All-Father have prominent roles during the world-ending event of Ragnarok. Given how Atreus was named Loki by his mother Faye and the Giants, it's safe to assume that Odin will have a major impact on Atreus' life and actions throughout the game.

The trailer also gives a much better look at previously teased character Tyr, the Norse God of War. He seems to be an ally to the father-son duo, which isn't surprising, considering he is among the very few Norse gods who are painted as kind and compassionate.

Other characters, such as Freya, some Valkyries, and even Fenrir, also made brief appearances in the trailer.

Fans also got a better look at the improved combat of the game. The trailer showcased finisher animations and combos with both the Leviathan Axe and the Blades of Chaos.

The trailer mostly consisted of cinematics and cutscenes from the game. However, players also got a few glimpses of combat, which played out against a variety of enemies like Elves, Draugrs, and a massive Drake.

One of the best parts of the trailer was the final few seconds, where fans finally got their first look at Thor, the Norse God of Thunder, going up against Kratos. The sight of the Leviathan Axe and Mjolnir clashing with one another is truly spectacular.

PlayStation will release a limited-edition DualSense controller themed after God of War Ragnarok, which comes out on November 9, 2022, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

