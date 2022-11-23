God of War Ragnarok features several collectibles and upgrades for players to find and unlock through the course of the game. One such item is the Nornir chests, which reward players with either an Idunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead. It will permanently increase Kratos’s maximum HP and rage meters respectively.

The game has a total of 35 such chests for players to find and unlock, with 30 of them being enough to cap Kratos’s rage and HP bars. These items are incredibly helpful on Kratos’s journey and are a must-have for all players. This guide will dive into the Nornir chests found in The Well of Urd, Midgard.

How to unlock The Well of Urd Nornir chest in God of War Ragnarok

This particular Nornir chest can be located in Midgard, when Kratos and Freya head out in the ninth chapter of the game. Players may also revisit this place post-campaign anytime to obtain this reward.

The Well of Urd is the third and final location the wolves lead Kratos and Freya to.

The area will not be marked directly on the map, instead, it will show up as an unnamed area.

Once players reach this point, they will find the Nornir chest behind a large boulder on their left.

To unlock this chest, players must light up three torches with Kratos’s Blades of Chaos. Each torch is marked with a corresponding rune, similar to the ones on the Nornir chest.

The first torch can be found near the Nornir chest, marked by a C rune.

Aim your Blades with L2 and tap R2 when the torch is at the center of your crosshairs. Doing so will light up the torch successfully and break the first seal.

Kratos can then climb up the boulder nearby and grapple across to the next platform using the Blades of Chaos. Ignore the torch here for now.

Head back on the ground and shimmy across the ledge and around the path to come across the third and final torch, with an N-shaped rune.

Once again, use your Blades of Chaos to aim and light up the second torch before moving down to the area underneath.

Now, aim for the second torch with your Blades and tap R2 when the reticle turns red to light it up and end the trial.

Kratos can now climb back down to the ground level to unlock the Nornir Chest.

The chest will reward players with either an Idunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead if they have not already opened 30 chests prior.

What are the Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok?

The Blades of Chaos are Kratos’s iconic weapon from the God of War series and a gift from Ares. These mystical blades were forged in hellfire and can ignite enemies with each attack.

A constant reminder of his suffering and past, Kratos is forced to once again wield these Blades in order to save his son Atreus from a mysterious illness, during the events of God of War (2018).

Ragnarok features the return of these iconic Blades that have additional movesets and traversal abilities.

God of War Ragnarok was released on November 9 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of home consoles.

