God of War Ragnarok: How to find and solve Radsvinn’s Rig Nornir Chest (Svartalfheim)

Nornir Chests are an interesting feature in God of War Ragnarok. These chests contain items that can be used to either increase Kratos' health or the size of his rage bar.

There are a total of 35 such chests scattered throughout the nine realms in God of War Ragnarok. While finding these chests is a part of the story, unlocking these chests is a different task altogether.

God of War Ragnarok Radsvinn's Rig Nornir Chest location and solution

To get to this chest, players will first have to make their way to Radsvinn's Rig in the Svartalfheim area in God of War Ragnarok. Once in the Rig, players will have to make their way past the dock close to the watch tower. Towards the right, there should be a few ledges that players will have to climb. The Nornir chest can be found on top of one of the circular platforms which overlooks the furnace in the middle of the area.

Opening this chest, however, will require players to light three lamps that are scattered in the area. Each of these lamps contains runes corresponding to the ones seen on the body of the chest itself.

Every time players light a lamp, the corresponding rune from the body of the chest disappears. Once all three rune markings have disappeared from the body of the chest, players will be able to access the contents within the chest.

How to unlock the Radsvinn's Rig Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarok?

The three lamps that need to be lit are located within the vicinity of the chest itself. Here's where players need to go in God of War Ragnarok:

The first lamp is right beside the Nornir chest in the area. It's located on the left side of the chest. Players will have to use the Blades of Chaos to light this one up.

The second chest can be found behind a metal grate along the left side of the outer wall. However, this lamp cannot be accessed with the Blades of Chaos.

In order to get this one, players will have to first climb the ledge right opposite to the metal grate.

Once they've gained higher ground, players will have to throw their Leviathan Axe at the red barrel that's beside the lamp. The strike with the axe should cause the barrel to explode, thereby lighting the lamp.

The final piece of the puzzle is located behind some barrels behind the forge itself. However, Atreus can shoot these barrels with his sonic arrows causing them to explode.

Players can then use Kratos to strike the lamp with his Blades of Chaos.

Once the third lamp is lit, players can make their way back to the chest itself. If they've performed the above steps accurately, all three rune markings should have disappeared from the body of the chest.

Depending on the order in which this chest is being unlocked, it might either contain an Idunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead. The former increases Kratos' health bar and can be found inside all odd-numbered chests, while the Horn of Blood Mead increases the rage bar and can be found inside even-numbered chests in God of War Ragnarok.

Poll : 0 votes