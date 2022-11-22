God of War Ragnarok features plenty of additional puzzle elements and brutal combat. Players must skillfully guide Kratos through these puzzles to uncover the secrets and rewards the Nine Realms offer.

The Dragon Beach Nornir Chest in Svartalheim can be tricky to unlock, and this guide will cover all you need to know about it and more.

Note: Minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Unlocking the Dragon Beach Nornir chest in God of War Ragnarok

This chest can be unlocked relatively early on in the game, around Chapter 2.

The Dragon Beach Nornir chest can be found in Svartalfheim.

This chest can be found near the left side of the beach, near the dock.

A wooden structure and some rocks surround the chest.

Players must destroy three pots with runes to unlock this Nornir chest.

The first pot is located right of the chest behind a geyser.

To break it, players must follow the wall around their right till they reach behind the dragon statue and then aim for the pot with the Leviathan Axe or Draupnir Spear.

The second pot is opposite the Nornir chest, hidden behind another water geyser.

Kratos can freeze the geyser using the Leviathan Axe or aim his Draupnir Spear at the center of the geyser to break the pot.

The third and final pot is hidden behind yet another water geyser, this time behind the Dragon Beach Nornir chest.

Aim for the pot and throw your Leviathan Axe or Draupnir Spear at it to finish the challenge.

After breaking all three pots, the Dragon Beach Nornir chest should be unlocked.

Interact with it to open it and grab the rewards inside.

What rewards does the Dragon Beach Nornir chest give in God of War Ragnarok?

Unlocking and subsequently interacting with the Dragon Beach Nornir Chest will reward players with an Idunn Apple. The Idunn Apple will permanently increase Kratos’s maximum health and can be incredibly advantageous for surviving in the harsh world of God of War Ragnarok.

What are Nornir Chests?

Nornir chests are unlockable chests that contain rare items that assist Kratos throughout his journey across the Nine Realms. They mainly contain Idunn Apples and Horns of Mead, which permanently increase Kratos’s health and rage bars.

There are 35 chests scattered around the game, players only need to unlock 30 to cap their health and rage bars. Unlocking 30 chests also rewards a trophy.

What is God of War Ragnarok?

The sequel to 2018’s God of War, Ragnarok, follows Kratos and his son Atreus as they survive through Fimbulwinter and try to prevent the onset of Ragnarok. The game is set in ancient Scandinavia and focuses on Atreus’s other identity as Loki. Ragnarok is the final entry in the Norse sage for God of War.

The game was released worldwide on November 9, 2022, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles.

