God of War Ragnarok: How to find and solve Myrkr Tunnels Chest (Svartalfheim)

God of War Ragnarok's Nornir Chests are a great way to increase Kratos’ Health and Maximum Rage. They often require a minor puzzle to be completed to activate the 3 runes of these chests. Upon completion, you can pop the chest open to claim your rewards.

As challenging as some of the later bosses – Thor, Odin, and Gna – can be, you won’t want to go in unprepared. As you explore the Myrkr Tunnels in Svartalfheim during the “Forging Destiny” chapter of the game, you will find this chest. Luckily, it's an incredibly simple Nornir Chest to activate for Kratos. Here’s what you need to do in God of War Ragnarok to unlock this reward:

How to solve God of War Ragnarok’s Nornir Chest in Myrkr Tunnels

The rewards for the Nornir Chest will vary for each player as the game alternates between Horns of Blood Mead (Rage) and Idunn Apples (Health). The more of these rune-locked chests Kratos unlocks in God of War Ragnarok, the higher you can increase health/rage.

Once you pass the room with the waterwheel that needs freezing, you’ll spot the Nornir Chest. Luckily, this one is right on the path you’re following in the main story, so you won’t miss the chest.

It's very easy to get this particular Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarok. (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

To get the first rune of the Nornir Chest, light the torch on your left with your Blades of Chaos. Hold L2, then press R2 to trigger the ignite ability. Go left and head down to the end of the corridor for the next rune, but it’s held back by iron bars. A few quick Sigil Arrows are all it takes to obtain the rune.

Fire a Sigil arrow in the barrel of oil next to the torch, and then fire a few more that connect as close to Kratos as possible. You’ll want to connect your Blades of Chaos to the oil barrel, where the sigils will detonate in a chain, getting you the next rune for this God of War Ragnarok puzzle.

Now, head back the way you came, and look for a large barrel on your left. It will be in the first opening you get to on the way back through. Destroy the barrel and ignite the last rune. This will unlock your Nornir Chest, so you can go back and open it with Kratos.

That’s all there is to know about the Myrkr Tunnels Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarok. Simply walk back over and push the chest open to get whichever item you're destined to receive. The rewards that it offers you will depend on what other Nornir Chests you’ve collected so far, which means they can vary from player to player.

The Myrkr Tunnels can be quite a tricky place, but this is one of the most useful rewards players can find as they seek the Lady of the Forge. At the end of this quest lies the powerful Draupnir spear, the last weapon added to Kratos' collection.

