5 best Draupnir's Spear skills you need to unlock in God of War Ragnarok 

Draupnir's Spear is the latest weapon introduced in God of War Ragnarok. Unlike Leviathan Axe and the Blades of Chaos, Draupnir's Spear gets unlocked quite late in the storyline. It arrives towards the end of the Forging Destiny mission in God of War Ragnarok.

A handsome mix of fast, close-range attacking skills, coupled with lethal and accurate long-range abilities, makes Draupnir's Spear a pretty versatile weapon. Here are some of its strongest traits that make combat much easier in the end-game of Ragnarok:

Hoplite Lunge and four other powerful skills to unlock for Draupnir's Spear

View of the Draupnir’s Spear skill tree in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

1) Hoplite Lunge I

Type: Melee

The Hoplite Lunge is a light sprint attack where Kratos leaps forward aggressively towards an enemy and delivers a powerful mid-air thrust. Players must unlock the Hoplite Lunge I ability as soon as it is available at weapon level 5.

The Hoplite Lunge costs 500 XP points and comes off as a pretty high damage dealer once players upgrade it to the Hoplite Lunge II. That level can be unlocked with 3000 XP points.

2) Spear Throw

Type: Ranged

The Spear Throw is a simple yet handy skill that must be unlocked immediately as it enables Kratos to hurl spears at the enemy from long-range, which impale into the surface upon missing. This skill can be unlocked immediately at level 5 and doesn’t require any XP points. This opens the gates for even stronger spear-hurling moves.

3) Draupnir’s Call I

Type: Technique

The Draupnir’s Call skill combines really well with the aforementioned Spear Throw move. Through Draupnir’s Call ability, Kratos can detonate any impaled spears, causing area damage to any enemy near the explosion.

It can be used strategically to wane down a group of enemies from a distance before Kratos goes for the kill with his Axe or Blades. This particular skill is available immediately at weapon level 5, and players must accumulate more XP points to unlock Draupnir’s Call III available at weapon level 7.

4) Maelstrom

Type: Technique

Maelstrom is yet another powerful skill that grants Kratos the ability to perform melee attacks in quick succession. With enough successive hits, Maelstrom's skill powers up the Draupnir’s Spear, making it a violent weapon in the right hands.

The Maelstrom skill can be unlocked at weapon level 5 by spending a total of 500 XP points. However, that shouldn't stop players from continuing to collect XP points and eventually switching over to the Violent Maelstrom skill at 1500 XP points which has significant improvements on the stun and impact damage from the spears.

5) Spear Arsenal I

Type: Technique

Available at Weapon level 5, Spear Arsenal I is the perfect complementary skill to have with Draupnir’s Call ability. This skill basically increases the maximum number of Draupnir's spears that Kratos can impale on the ground for detonation.

Although it may cost 2000 XP points to unlock this skill, players shouldn't hesitate to spend their hard-earned XP points, as it can deal serious damage to enemies from a long range.

