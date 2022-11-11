How to unlock Nornir Chest on Alberich Island in God of War Ragnarok

Nornir Chests aren't new to God of War Ragnarok. These chests have also been a part of the previous installment in the franchise and have made a massive return in Kratos' and Atreus' journey through the nine realms.

Players will come across several Nornir Chests in the game. Each chest has a different type of unlock mechanism. Four such mechanics are in place, and each chest will be linked to either one.

Where to find the Nornir Chest on Alberich Island in God of War Ragnarok?

The Nornir Chest on Alberich Island in God of War Ragnarok is located on the beach where Kratos docks his boat. The chest can be found on the right side of the beach.

This chest has a unique unlocking mechanism. Players will have to ring three bells in quick succession to unlock it. However, all three bells must be rung before their chime runs out. The second and third bells must be rung while the first bell is still chiming, or the entire mechanism will reset. Players can consider this to be a mini-puzzle of sorts.

While the entire process sounds slightly tricky, it's not that difficult. The first bell is located right beside the chest. So this is the last bell that players need to ring. The second bell is opposite the chest, but it's guarded with a grate that needs to be removed before it can be rung. Interestingly, this bell is hoisted by a crane in God of War Ragnarok.

Before Kratos starts ringing bells, he will have to get Freya to break the crane by shooting at the glowing area on the wooden stock. When broken, the bell will drop to a height that can easily be hit with the Leviathan Axe. The final bell is also located diagonally opposite the chest on the right side. A grate also blocks this. This grate is held in place by a mechanism that can be hit with the Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok.

Hitting this mechanism once should be enough to raise the bell quickly. Kratos should hit this bell first and then turn his attention to the bell hanging on the crane. Once these two bells are hit, Kratos must hit the last bell beside the Nornir Chest on Alberich Island in God of War Ragnarok.

This chest usually contains a Horn of Blood Mead. Collecting enough of these items can help Kratos increase his Spartan Rage bar. Other Nornir chests contain either the Horn of Blood Mead or Idunn Apples. The latter increase Kratos' overall health in God of War Ragnarok. Although players don't need to go out hunting for these Nornir Chests in the game, they serve a purpose. Towards the end of the game, the boss fights get challenging, so having an additional health pool does come in handy. Secondly, these chests are collectibles, so they also count towards that coveted platinum trophy.

