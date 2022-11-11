Best attachments for Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok

Although the Leviathan Axe is your default weapon in God of War Ragnarok, it’s still incredibly powerful. Despite being slower and boasting a lower attack range than the iconic Blades of Chaos, this weapon is capable of dealing large amounts of damage. Nevertheless, if you plan to effectively wield this mighty axe, you will need the right attachment.

You start the game off with the Wooden Knob pommel, but there are plenty of other far more useful attachments for your axe in-game. This article will suggest some of the best axe handles for you to use in God of War Ragnarok.

What are the most potent Leviathan Axe handles in God of War Ragnarok?

1) Grip of the Fallen Alchemist

Where to find: Legendary chest in Alfheim after completing The Reckoning quest

Hands down, this is my favorite axe handle in the entirety of God of War Ragnarok. I don’t always feel confident while playing this action-packed game, and I can make some pretty dumb mistakes in combat. Fortunately, this handle helps me whenever I stumble in-game.

The Grip of the Fallen Alchemist boasts a high Luck chance to grant a Health Burst on any successful hit with the Serpent’s Snare skill. As expected, the Serpent’s Snare is also my favorite Leviathan Axe ability. If you are fighting near any pit or body of water, you can easily scoop an enemy up and throw them to their doom.

There aren’t many fights where the Serpent’s Snare isn’t an incredibly useful ability, so the Grip of the Fallen Alchemist can be your best friend if you need a bit of extra health.

2) Grip of Radiant Reflection

Where to find: Unlocked when you return to Sindri’s House at the end of Unlocking the Mask mission

The Grip of Radiant Reflection is definitely one of the best attachments in God of War Ragnarok. It’s not uncommon to see players using this particular option right up to the end of the game and focusing on maxing out its useful stats. This attachment is all about using the Ranged Attack on your Axe.

Whenever you perform a successful Axe Ranged Attack, you generate a charge of the Permafrost skill. If you make a successful precision throw, it generates even more Permafrost. I found myself in many God of War Ragnarok fights, constantly throwing my axe into the faces of my enemies to significantly damage them.

Using the Grip of Radiant Reflection, you'll swiftly discover that it's a very effective way to defeat your foes. It’s not a controversial statement to say that it might be one of the most powerful attachments.

3) Stonecutter’s Knob

Where to find: Craft at the blacksmiths after returning to Freyr’s Camp at the end of The Reckoning quest

This particular God of War Ragnarok attachment offers bonuses to your strength and defense, which is always useful. Nevertheless, its real utility is a rather simple and easy-to-understand concept. Whenever you use the R1 attack combos, this attachment adds a concussive wave blast at the end of the combo.

Simply put, it provides a DPS bonus whenever you use the R1 Axe combo. After fully maxing it out, the Stonecutter's Knob gives you 46 strength and 23 defense, making it a great attachment in God of War Ragnarok. If you aren’t looking for something complicated, and just want to hack people to bits, this is the one for you.

While there may be other useful, powerful Leviathan Axe handles, these options just feel the best to me. No matter how you decide to play the game, pick the attachments that suit your needs.

