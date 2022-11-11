Best attachments for Blades of Chaos for God of War Ragnarok

As you progress through God of War Ragnarok, you will customize your Blades of Chaos with several attachments. You will equip numerous handles or pommels depending on your gameplay style and needs. While the default is the Steel Handles, you likely will not be stuck with that for very long.

You can find different attachments in a few ways, but the most reliable is from legendary chests and your friendly neighborhood blacksmiths in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok’s best attachments for the Blades of Chaos

1) Pommels of Brutal Might

Where to find: Blacksmiths, for 2400 Hacksilver

The handle I use the most in God of War Ragnarok, the Pommels of Brutal Might, is unlocked early in the game. Frankly, you could go nearly the entire game using them without feeling weakened.

The Pommels of Brutal Might grant a Gift of Strength anytime you Stun Grab an enemy (R3). The sudden rush of strength will no doubt make other combatants in your battle easy prey. Thankfully, it’s also straightforward to get! Ask Sindri or Brok to fashion one when you have a spare 2400 Hacksilver.

2) Hardened War Handles

Where to find: Legendary Chest in Alfheim after completing The Reckoning

If you’re a more defensive player and use pull abilities frequently in God of War Ragnarok, consider the Hardened War Handles. While personally, this wasn’t a handle that I often used in my review of the game, I understand how powerful it can be.

Your Hyperion Grapple and Hyperion Pull do extra damage and stun while equipped with this God of War Ragnarok attachment. By the end of your gameplay, if you keep upgrading it, it can boast some truly impressive stats, making your pull attacks dangerous for anyone caught by them.

3) Luminous Recovery Handles

Where to find: Legendary Chest in Svartalfheim after completing Forging Destiny

Luck is such a great stat in God of War Ragnarok. It helps your abilities trigger more, and that’s something you for sure want. The Luminous Recovery Handles enhance your Flame Whiplash attack. Now, Flame Whiplash has a Moderate Luck chance to grant a Blessing of Cooldown.

It also restores more cooldown if the Flame Whiplash is fully charged up. Suddenly, you can hammer out ridiculous, powerful combos by keeping your Flame Whiplash charged up. It will be pricey to get them to level 9, but it will be worth it for the +29 Cooldown and +23 Luck stats that it offers at that level.

4) Cursed Empress Handles

Where to find: Reward for defeating The Hateful during The Quest for Tyr

You won’t miss this pair of handles, and I used them for a significant amount of time in my gameplay. A lot of my early games were built around the Luck stat, and I’m glad I did. These handles have a Low Luck chance on any Blades hit to grant an increase of Strength and Runic.

This stacks up to three times as well. While it’s a low Luck chance, it triggers off of any Blades of Chaos attack you do, making it happen a bit more often than you’d think. It’s very satisfying to get the triple strength buff during a fight and hack away at a foe.

5) Pommels of Agile Deceit

Where to find: Crafted by Sindri and Brok after returning to Freyr’s Camp during The Reckoning

Some players like to play evasively and work on dodging at perfect times with Spinning Chaos and Evasive Embers. While that wasn’t me, I understand how strong this can be for that playstyle.

The Pommels of Agile Deceit increase damage and Burn your enemies using Spinning Chaos and Evasive Embers. If you aren’t using those skills, I will pass on this, but it’s a fun option for the agility-minded God of War.

While there are many pommels and attachments to use in God of War Ragnarok, no matter which one you use, it’s never the wrong choice. While you can use whichever feels right, these are just a sampling of healthy options to use in-game.

