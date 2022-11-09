God of War Ragnarok - Where to find all Chaos Flames/Sparks

Blades of Chaos, Kratos’ second weapon in God of War Ragnarok, can be upgraded just like the Leviathan Axe. Requiring a Chaos Flame, Brok and Sindri can take their hammers to the medium-range, fire-enchanted chained blades and empower them for Kratos.

Many of these are gained simply by playing the game, allowing the God of War Ragnarok protagonist to make his signature weapons more and more powerful. This will also unlock additional attacks and abilities for your weapons, depending on how many Chaos Flames you’ve infused into them. But where do you find these?

Note: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find the Chaos Flames and Sparks in God of War Ragnarok

If you want to power up the Blades of Chaos fully, you will need more than the Chaos Flames in God of War Ragnarok. You may also want to keep an eye out for Chaos Sparks, which will be unlocked throughout the course of the story. Here are the primary Chaos Flame locations first.

Chaos Flame locations in God of War Ragnarok

Chaos Flame #1: Defeat the Dreki in Svartlefheim (The Quest for Tyr)

Defeat the Dreki in Svartlefheim (The Quest for Tyr) Chaos Flame #2: Defeat Forest Ancient in Vanaheim (The Reckoning)

Defeat Forest Ancient in Vanaheim (The Reckoning) Chaos Flame #3: Defeat Frost Phantom in Midgard (The World of Fate)

Defeat Frost Phantom in Midgard (The World of Fate) Chaos Flame #4: Defeat the pair of Dreki in Vanaheim (Creatures of Prophecy)

Defeat the pair of Dreki in Vanaheim (Creatures of Prophecy) Chaos Flame #5: Defeat the Soul Eater in Muspelheim (The Summoning)

Even though you don't start the game with Blades of Chaos, you can still power it up. One of the early bosses in the game rewards you with a Chaos Flame. While seeking Tyr, a large lizard known as the Dreki will hound Kratos and Atreus.

While aiding Freya in Vanaheim, a Forest Ancient will attack, which can be a frustrating foe. Remember to throw boulders into his body and immediately begin a furious assault to defeat this boss.

Frost Phantom is an incredibly powerful foe in Midgard, with several AOE attacks to contend with. Thankfully, you do not have to go through it alone, as Freya will aid Kratos in this God of War Ragnarok boss fight.

While on the Creatures of Prophecy main story quest, you will encounter a pair of Dreki at once on the way to Freyr’s base camp. Treat them like the solo Dreki fight, but try to keep them separated to avoid getting overwhelmed.

While in Muspelheim, Kratos and Atreus will try to convince Surtr to join their side in God of War Ragnarok. Before doing this, you’ll fight a foe similar to the Forest Ancient in the form of the Soul Eater. He guards the final main story Chaos Flame.

Now you need to find Chaos Sparks, some of which you will already have by this point in the game. Here is what you need to know in order to find the Chaos Sparks in God of War Ragnarok.

Chaos Spark locations

Svartalfheim: Behind the Watchtower, you’ll find a Draugr Hole. You’ll fight The Hateful alongside his undead minions.

Behind the Watchtower, you’ll find a Draugr Hole. You’ll fight The Hateful alongside his undead minions. Svartalfheim: In the Applecore, beyond the second large door and room, after the room where Atreus shoots the hanging rocks. Take the wooden path to the broken doors. Go left through the waterfall, and grapple over. The door to the right hides the Draugr Hole.

In the Applecore, beyond the second large door and room, after the room where Atreus shoots the hanging rocks. Take the wooden path to the broken doors. Go left through the waterfall, and grapple over. The door to the right hides the Draugr Hole. Alfheim: West of The Barrens, there’s a rocky outcropping that looks very much like a shrine. The Draugr Hole is here.

West of The Barrens, there’s a rocky outcropping that looks very much like a shrine. The Draugr Hole is here. Vanaheim: After completing the crane puzzle in the Abandoned Village, go northwest, and cross the bridge. Head under the waterfall to find the next Hole.

After completing the crane puzzle in the Abandoned Village, go northwest, and cross the bridge. Head under the waterfall to find the next Hole. Midgard: Northeast of the Lake of Nine, you’ll find another Draugr Hole

Northeast of the Lake of Nine, you’ll find another Draugr Hole Vanaheim: Northeast of the Plains, but this can only be reached by boat.

Each location has a boss known as The Hateful, a powerful undead boss who regularly summons minions. Defeating each of these grants Kratos useful rewards besides the Chaos Spark.

After Flames and Sparks, Kratos will have the most powerful form of Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok.

