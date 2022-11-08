Does Kratos get a new weapon in God of War Ragnarok?

One of the big talking points about God of War Ragnarok is whether or not Kratos will receive a new weapon. Fans already know that the Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos will be available, as will a pair of new shields. But what about a new weapon? There has been significant chatter about this as a possibility in God of War Ragnarok.

Many speculated that Kratos will wind up being the newest wielder of Mjolnir, considering Thor is confirmed to be one antagonist he will face in God of War Ragnarok at some point. Unfortunately, there is bad news for those gamers as he did not unlock Mjolnir in the course of the main story of the game. Instead, he receives a new weapon that is born from a stolen item from Odin, the All-Father.

Note: This article contains major spoilers for God of War Ragnarok, concerning how and where this new weapon is obtained

Kratos unlocks the Draupnir Spear throughout the course of God of War Ragnarok

Over the course of the main story of God of War Ragnarok, Kratos will need a new weapon in order to fight Heimdall. Thanks to Dwarven Smiths Brok and Sindri, they happen to have the one thing that could be used to forge this new weapon.

The source of the weapon's power

Draupnir is a ring that was owned by Odin in Norse mythology. Crafted by Brok and Sindri (or Eitri), this was one of three gifts they bestowed upon the All-Father. This gold ring multiplied itself every nine nights. When nine nights passed, eight copies of this ring would drip from the Draupnir, each the same size and weight.

In order to deal with this foe, Kratos needed to overwhelm their senses, and Brok suggested that the Draupnir would be the perfect base for the weapon. That way, he could have a weapon that infinitely repopulated itself, and he could overwhelm this foe.

Meeting The Lady of the Forge

The weapon was crafted thanks to Brok and The Lady of the Forge, who also blessed it as a master-crafted weapon. After that, Kratos would test it and learn how to use this new addition to his arsenal in God of War Ragnarok.

What is the Draupnir spear and what can it do?

The Draupnir Spear is the final major weapon acquired by Kratos for God of War Ragnarok. Imbued with Wind Elemental, it’s a weapon he swaps to by pressing Down on the D-Pad. In addition to stabbing and piercing with this weapon, he can make wind swings and throw an infinite number of them.

Heated combat with the Draupnir Spear

However, you can only impale an opponent with six of them at a time. You can, however, pierce multiple enemies with them. A Triangle detonates a spear, and you can repeatedly hit the button to detonate them repeatedly. Conversely, you can hold down the button for a bigger, singular explosion of damage.

Like Kratos’ other weapons, you can also use Runic Attacks with it. Several are available, but among the best are Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers and Huldra Charge for Light Runic Attacks. For Heavy Runic Attacks, Artillery of the Ancients stands out as a powerhouse.

Testing the Draupnir Spear

Draupnir can also be used as a method of transportation, and uncovering secrets. Players by this point will have seen several circular holes in stone surfaces, with energy gently spewing out of them. You can throw Draupnir into these to jump or swing from.

At this point in God of War Ragnarok, you will no doubt have seen several walls that have golden energy emitting from large cracks. You can also throw the spear into these and detonate it to reveal hidden items, secrets, and pathways.

Making a new path with Draupnir

It also has its own tree of skills to progress through, making it a worthy weapon to be held by the God of War. It’s a fast, hard-hitting weapon with decent reach and unlimited projectiles.

