God of War Ragnarok's game length reportedly leaked

A sequel to the phenomenal 2018 soft-reboot of the franchise, God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the most anticipated video games of 2022, with fans around the world eagerly awaiting the title's release to witness the grand conclusion to Kratos' Norse saga. Amidst all this hype and anticipation, the game's length has reportedly been leaked.

The previous title, albeit being a linear story-driven adventure, was fairly lengthy and featured plenty of side content, including some amazing and tough end-game boss battles.

While both PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio have been tight-lipped about anything regarding the game's narrative and quests, recent leaks suggest that the upcoming game will be equally big and offer players a rich variety of content to dive into.

God of War (2018), despite being a linear title, featured a 15-20 hour long narrative, with around 10 to 15 hours worth of side content that players can indulge in right after finishing the main campaign. This effectively brought the length of the game to a respectable 30-35 hour mark, which, while delivering enough content to justify its $60 price, never outstays its welcome.

It seems that with the sequel, God of War Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio is taking a similar approach to the game's length and structure. Based on recent leaks, the game will be around 40 hours long, including all the side content for players to enjoy.

The length is clearly more than the previous title, which is justified, given that in Ragnarok, players will be able to journey to all the realms, including the ones that were unavailable in the last game. This includes Svartalheim, Vanaheim, and Asgard, with each realm offering their own fair share of stories and content.

From the 40 hours it takes to complete God of War Ragnarok, the game's main story takes around 20 hours, with three and a half hours being cinematic cutscenes and 17 hours being gameplay. The remaining 20 hours is for finishing all the side content the game has to offer, including collectible hunting.

God of War Ragnarok is just a month away from release and, despite that, PlayStation seems very coy about revealing information related to the game, to such an extent that the developers haven't even showcased a dedicated gameplay trailer yet to reveal the upcoming title's gameplay and combat system.

The game is yet to receive a dedicated State of Play event, something PlayStation does for every one of its upcoming first-party titles, and, often times, months ahead of their release. While it is speculated that a State of Play dedicated to God of War Ragnarok is coming this month, it is yet to be confirmed by PlayStation or Santa Monica Studio themselves.

God of War Ragnarok arrives on November 9, 2022 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

