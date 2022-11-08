How to defeat the Dreki in God of War Ragnarok

Across the playtime of God of War Ragnarok, players will come across several foes with boss strength and health bars. However, these are not significant encounters as they aren't gods but are frustratingly powerful. Among these are the Dreki, which were first encountered in Svartalfheim.

These mini-bosses will repeatedly appear across God of War Ragnarok, primarily alone but occasionally in pairs. They are massive lizards who can quickly overwhelm players with their powerful jaws and electrical attacks.

The Dreki is a vicious pest in God of War Ragnarok

The word Dreki comes from the Middle Low German word "Drake." It's essentially a type of lizard, and in God of War Ragnarok, they can also channel electricity. They're often battled in shallow waters. These lizards are quick, dangerous, and can easily overwhelm Kratos if you aren't ready for their attacks.

First encounter with the Dreki

The Dreki, upon first appearing, can quickly spit a glob of water at Kratos while he's charging to combat it, so be quick with the dodge or block. While many of its tail swipes and lunges do not feature Yellow Rings (Block Break), the enemy surprises players sporadically with it.

Keep Atreus using his Sonic arrows to help build hit stun on your melee strikes. It won't stun you when you fill the meter in the first battle, but you will take some bonus damage. That's a crucial facet of the fight throughout the game, though. In the early phases, you'll get another parry chance. The Dreki will move away and leap across the screen to bite Kratos. If it connects, it will bite down and throw the God of War to the ground.

Dreki adds an attack

It can follow this up with another strike as well. As you get closer to 75% health, it may also do a volley of water blasts that shoots out in a cone in front of him. It will be closer to 50% at this point in the fight. The Dreki still moves slowly but will lunge suddenly.

AOE Electricity

When the Dreki drops below 50%, it will charge up a massive AOE of electricity you want to dodge or sprint out of as fast as possible. This is where things get hairy for this God of War Ragnarok foe.

It's capable of doing back-to-back electrical pools, so keep a good lock on the enemy and get ready to move at a moment's notice if it gets too close. While still crackling with electricity, the God of War Ragnarok monster will follow up with his full-screen lunge so that a parry will be key here.

Electricity has a range

Around 25% or so, the lizard will start using a new attack. Instead of spitting water, it will spit a line of electricity that remains on the ground for several seconds. You don't want to be anywhere near that when it goes down.

The God of War Ragnarok foe becomes more aggressive, following up the electricity line with another chomp, an unblockable attack, and even another line of electricity without giving Kratos much room to breathe.

One of its last attacks is an unblockable electric stomp, smashing the ground and creating an AOE of energy around it. Once you get its health to a fraction, you can trigger an R3 finishing blow.

The last moments of battle

This foe is viable to defeat with both the Leviathan Axe and the Blades of Chaos. I used the Axe more because that's the weapon I'm more comfortable with. No matter the weapon, you won't be left defenseless against this God of War Ragnarok enemy.

You will find this foe across the realms and primarily alone. You may find them working together in optional areas, such as Favours. God of War Ragnarok is now available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, courtesy of Santa Monica Studios.

